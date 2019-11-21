Second chance at Last Chance U: New football coach leads Independence to league title

Kiyoshi Harris witnessed first-hand the effect of the fame and infamy the Netflix show “Last Chance U” brought to Independence Community College and its football team.

He was there for the peak of the popularity when Jason Brown, the foul-mouthed coach who also revived a moribund football program, made Independence an overnight sensation. He was also there for the sudden collapse, a downfall that saw Brown, the athletic director and the school president all leave Independence in a matter of months.

Harris, the lone holdover, is the head coach in charge of building a new identity for the football program and the school in the post-Netflix era. It’s off to a good start.

Independence, picked sixth in the preseason coaches’ poll, finished 8-2 and won the outright Kansas Jayhawk Conference championship over national powers Hutchinson, Butler and Garden City. In Harris’ first season, he was chosen league coach of the year.

“It meant the world to me to bring the city of Independence a championship again,” Harris told The Eagle. “Me and my wife love it here. There’s so much support and pride in this town and I’m so happy to bring that back to the city of Independence and the college. This is something for everybody to be proud of.”

‘A breath of fresh air’

While Last Chance U has moved on — Season 5 will follow Laney College in Oakland, California — the filming crew did return to Independence earlier this month for the Pirates’ 61-14 victory over Highland and plans to update viewers on Independence’s success in the new season.

Working in anonymity this season helped, according to Harris.

“It was a breath of fresh air,” Harris said. “The kids were able to be just football players and not have to worry about being on camera. And we were able to just be football coaches and not worry about being on camera. We could actually be ourselves, and I think the kids enjoyed it, and the coaches and the community enjoyed it.”

This kind of success seemed improbable back in the spring. Not only was Independence dealing with the disappointment of entering last season with championship hopes only to finish 2-8, but Brown stirred up controversy once again when a text message he sent to a German-born player that read “I am your new Hitler” was publicized by The Montgomery County Chronicle.

That led to Brown resigning in February, then being charged with eight felony counts in June after he pretended to be a lawyer from Johnnie Cochran’s Los Angeles law firm in an attempt to silence criticism in local newspapers.

Those were the circumstances for Harris’ first chance as a head coach after 22 years of being an assistant.

The key? Harris says establishing the right kind of culture was imperative. He made it clear to his team that the “Last Chance U” version of the program was over. Harris preached academics first and football second, and he backed up his words by kicking players off the team before the season started.

“A lot of times as coaches, we want to win games so bad,” Harris said. “Sometimes those kids you let go are kids that are going to help you win games, but you have to trust the process and make sure you get the right culture on your team. We had to get rid of some kids and it wore us out as coaches, but we held kids accountable and we helped raise the bar and held them to a high standard. And then we helped the kids achieve that high standard.”

‘Our kids showed their character’

When it came to the X’s and O’s, Harris believed Independence had to do three things to be successful: be physical, run the ball and stop the other team from running the ball.

Consider all three a success. Independence used three running backs, Morgan Ellison, Teon Dollard and Shermari Jones, and its quarterback, Stephon Brown, to rack up 2,513 rushing yards and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. On defense, Independence limited opponents to just 3.1 yards per carry.

“It was a little bit of a roller coaster,” Harris said. “But I thought our kids showed their character. Once they got a little bit of confidence in them, they realized how good of a team they could actually be. The Jayhawk Conference is the toughest conference in the country, so this was a huge achievement for them.”

Despite winning the Jayhawk Conference and finishing the season ranked No. 9 in the NJCAA poll, Independence was not selected for one of the five junior college bowl games.

That was a disappointment, but Harris said couldn’t have imagined a better first season as a head coach. And the person he wants to thank the most? Brown, who he still talks to three to four times a week.

“I have to give credit where credit is due,” Harris said. “JB is the one who hired me and took me out of the California junior colleges and brought me out of my comfort zone and brought me out here to Kansas. I owe a lot to him because I wouldn’t be in the position I am today if he didn’t talk me out of leaving what I had in California and coming out here. He gets a lot of the credit.”