Unbeaten Northwest Missouri fends off Emporia State in MIAA tourney quarterfinals

Northwest Missouri State stayed unbeaten on Thursday in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium, but it wasn’t easy.
Emporia State gave the top-seeded and top-ranked Bearcats all they could handle before Northwest held on for an 82-79 win.
Trailing by as many as 12, Emporia State tied it with 1 minute, 36 seconds left on a layup by Duncan Fort. But Northwest’s Joey Witthus scored six straight points and the Bearcats (30-0) forced a pair of turnovers in the final nine seconds to seal it.
Northwest advances to Saturday’s noon semifinals, where the winner of Friday’s noon quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Fort Hayes State and fifth-seeded Lincoln will await.
Witthus, the MIAA Player of the Year, led Northwest with 27 points. The Bearcats went to the line 39 times in the game, hitting 32 of those attempts. Trevor Hudgins added 26 points and Ryan Hawkins scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.
Emporia State’s Julius Jackson led all scorers with 38 points. He was 7-of-10 from three-point range and scored 21 straight ESU points in the first half. The Hornets shot better than 54 percent from beyond the arc for the game.
Men
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Northwest Missouri 82, Emporia State 79
Washburn 77, Southwest Baptist 58
Friday’s quarterfinals
Fort Hays State vs. Lincoln (Mo.), noon
Mo. Southern vs. Pittsburg State, 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals Saturday, championship game Sunday
Women
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Missouri Western vs. Fort Hays State, 6 p.m.
Central Oklahoma vs. Central Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s quarterfinals
Washburn vs. Emporia State, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood vs. Pittsburg State, 8:15 p.m.
Semifinals Saturday, championship game Sunday
