Dom Amore: Sophomore Andre Jackson embracing the challenge, responsibility of being ‘that guy’ for post-pandemic UConn men

The return of players to campus this month represents a new start for the UConn men’s basketball team, particularly for Andre Jackson, after his freshman season was marred by injuries and disruptions.

It’s his time now. It’s time for him to do the things he came to Storrs to do.

“To be honest, I feel like I didn’t do enough last year,” Jackson said, in an interview with The Courant last week. “I didn’t do enough to win games that we should’ve won down the stretch. That feeling has fueled me since the day our season ended, since the day we lost the Big East championship, since the day we left the hotel at March Madness.”

When Jackson, 6 feet 6, arrived from Albany a year ago, he came with huge expectations, but a sore knee kept him on the sideline, and the COVID-19 restrictions robbed him of critical moments to learn coach Dan Hurley’s system and connect with teammates before the season began.

“It was pretty rough on everybody,” he said. “It definitely hurt freshmen all over the country, not being able to have a life off the court, other things to do, other people to talk to, not being able to have close contact with your coaches and teammates, those team-building exercises, so you can to be ready with when the time comes to play together.”

With things closer to normal this June, Jackson is most enjoying the chance to talk basketball all day long with teammates and coaches. “That’s helping our chemistry already,” he said. “I can feel it. Everybody’s getting along. We’re all talking.”

Freshman Rahsool Diggins, who arrived last week, “is already my guy,” said Jackson, who is eager to greet Jordan Hawkins this week.

“I’m trying to build relationships,” Jackson said, “build connections, build friendships and bonds with people that are going to last me a lifetime. That’s a big part of what college is about.”

It’s not only coaches and teammates; Jackson is also eager to formally introduce himself to Huskies fans, something everyone missed out on in 2020-21.

“Fans are what makes sports so special in this country, in this world,” he said, “so I’m just grateful for all the fans that support and love — even the ones that don’t have the most loving things to say. They’re passionate about their sport as much as we are. Losing that the last year and seeing what it was like without fans, it made me understand, gave me a way higher level of understanding that everything can be gone in the blink of an eye. Don’t take people for granted. Don’t take a game for granted. Don’t take a practice for granted. Don’t take the fans for granted. ... Don’t take anything for granted.”

Jackson, once he recovered from knee surgery, played in a few early games before he fractured a wrist in practice and missed still more time as conference play began. He often looked lost but showed flashes of the ability that made him one of the first high priority recruits for Hurley — a monster dunk against Seton Hall, a few monster blocks — but in 16 games he averaged 16.1 minutes, 2.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and made only 2 of 17 shots 3-point shots.

Now 100 percent healthy and on a campus where many of the health and safety protocols are in the rearview mirror, Jackson is in the Werth Family Center nearly all day, every day, with a goal of see the ball go in 1,000 times from spots all over the court.

“I wake up around 7 or 8, go to gym,” Jackson said. “Eat, shoot, probably get 300, 400, 500 makes in, then study hall. Then go back and shoot, more of a live, full speed shooting drill, get another 300 makes up. I try to get as close to 1,000 makes a day as I can, just developing that touch, developing that feel for the basketball. I always have the basketball in my hand, even if I’m not in the gym. I always have it around me. Like Pistol Pete [Maravich] said, the ball has to be an extension of your hand.”

That Jackson knows of the late Pete Maravich, who played in the 1960s and ’70s, offers a hint at his passion and thirst for knowledge, a drive and a passion for the game he shares with the man he is expected to help replace, James Bouknight.

A sophomore with NBA draft expectations, Bouknight had all eyes on him from the moment he stepped on campus last summer. His season had its ups and downs, and also was interrupted by injury, but Bouknight helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years and is now projected to go high in the draft next month.

Jackson took advantage of the model before his eyes.

“We still stay in touch,” Jackson said. “He’s always talking to me about staying consistent and keeping the work ethic that I have and keeping the passion that I have. He’s a very passionate player, plays with a lot of pride, and so do I. It was great to compete with him. He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve had, skill-wise probably the greatest teammate I’ve had. I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to play with him and have that year to see what somebody who was an NBA-level player actually does on a daily basis and how they handle themselves off the court. He kept his composure, no matter how difficult the situation got. He always came back to his fundamentals, what he worked on, the things he put hours and hours into, and that’s what I’m doing now, just trying to build my foundation I’ve been building since before I got here and have the skill set to be one of those guys on the team, to be that guy on the team.”

The plan was for Jackson to play a burgeoning role in Hurley’s third season and a prominent role in his fourth year. This is the challenge Jackson is embracing, to make up any lost ground.

“I have to be able to be one of those guys my teammates can look to,” he said, “to get us a bucket or get us a rebound. I have to be more consistent on an everyday basis. I have to show what I can do every day in practice so people have trust in me in the games, and that’s what I’m doing now, working my tail off every day so when that opportunity comes, I’m more ready than anyone else. Maybe not to be [Bouknight’s] successor, but I look at it like, I’m definitely up next, and I feel I have the talent to be a high level player. I think me and Bouknight play way different, so we might both have the same impact, but in a different way.”

It’ll take the village to replace Bouknight’s production, but Hurley and the staff did not bring in a player from the crowded transfer portal to quick-fix the void. He is trusting that the players he has recruited, Jackson at the top of that list, will get better season over season.

“[The pandemic] really hurt Andre’s whole season,” Hurley said in April. “We have a number of players who can be a much better version of what we saw last year. … Andre Jackson has a chance to be a lot better player. Trusting the next group of players to step up and play a big role is important for me.”

And the message is not lost on Jackson, who understands the stakes.

“At the same time that Coach Hurley is saying he believes in us,” Jackson said, “he’s saying, ‘You better get in the gym. You better do this because all of our lives are on the line.’ Definitely, I think the fact he didn’t go out and try to get someone out of the portal is a good thing. We had enough players. We had the talent. We had the guys to go out and be a really good team. I use that as a daily motivation, thinking that if he is banking his career on me, then I have to live up to that standard. He trusts me, and he trusts us, and I’m going to work my hardest.”