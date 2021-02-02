No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69: Greg Brown’s highlight impressed, but so did Bears’ defense

First, let’s address The Dunk.

It was incredible, no question. It was spectacular. The way Texas’ Greg Brown started from the sideline, caught a pass and went soaring through the Erwin Center to posterize that poor Baylor defender looked borderline criminal.

It was so ferocious, it even knocked all the vowels out of Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s name.

But instead of this monster memorable moment, it’ll be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Brown got whistled for a technical foul after mean-mugging the poor guy on his duff. The Bears got two free throws and even scored on their ensuing free possession.

“Definitely that was a momentum swing,” Baylor’s Davion Mitchell said. “We responded great.”

The Dunk is what Texas fans will remember, but second-ranked Baylor will remember how it stood tall in the moment and made a series of winning plays afterward to capture an 83-69 victory and remain undefeated at 17-0.

“Sometimes highlight plays like those, there’s a lot of adrenaline. And it’s not high school anymore,” said Texas’ Andrew Jones, now in his fifth year at UT. “Plays like those can really cost you, like it did us.”

Brown’s technical didn’t single-handedly cause sixth-ranked Texas (11-4, 5-3 Big 12) to lose. Not even close. It was “sloppy” defense, Jones said. It was sloppy ball-handling, too, as the Horns had 17 turnovers. The Bears turned those mistakes into 20 points.

Jones had a career-high 25 points, but those were offset by Mitchell’s 27. Both teams shot around 60% in the first matchup of top-six teams in Austin since 2003. But it was clear to the naked eye that Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) is simply a cut above and worthy of all the national praise being directed toward Waco.

“Baylor's ahead of us right now. That's a fact,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. He’s also now 2-10 against Baylor’s Scott Drew.

“Now, they’re ahead of a lot of people,” Smart added. “But that gives us one option, if we want to be able to beat teams like that later in the year, and that is get better.”

Brown’s dunk and Baylor’s four-point swing wound up giving the Bears an eight-point lead with 13:19 remaining. And there were so many other plays in the second half that were equally important and impressive.

Like when Mitchell knocked the ball out of Kai Jones’ hands under the basket as the 6-foot-11 sophomore was going up for a dunk. Or when Baylor’s Adam Flagler buried a 3-pointer over Brown.

How about when MaCio Teague and Mitchell both went diving out of bounds for a loose ball and landed on the tarp covering up courtside seats? They saved the ball and Baylor kept possession. Jared Butler thanked them both by hitting a long jumper that gave the visitors a 77-64 lead.

In a fitting exclamation point, UT’s Courtney Ramey scored on a fast-break layup late, but Baylor responded by getting the ball out quick. Mark Vital, the graybeard senior, ran the floor and threw down a vicious alley-oop slam every bit as thunderous as Brown’s. It probably didn’t make “SportsCenter” but sure sealed the deal.

Smart actually thought Jericho Sims played some solid on-ball defense, but he had savage critiques for others.

“Matt Coleman, not good enough,” Smart said. “Andrew Jones needs to be better on defense. Greg needs to be better. We need to guard the ball better.”

Smart made only one passing reference to UT’s horrendous free throw performance. The Horns were 3-for-14 at the stripe, a massive deficiency on a night when there was little margin for error. Sims went 2-for-8 and was getting heckled by Baylor fans from the upper deck. Brown missed three straight after getting fouled on a 3-point shot attempt with 4:43 remaining.

What’s crazy is that the statistics indicate Texas played well enough to win most games.

The Horns had four players finish in double figures scoring wise, shot well from 3-point range (45.5%), won the rebounding battle 27-26 and forced 12 turnovers.

But the Bears shot 52.4% from downtown (11-for-21), drove to the hoop with relative ease and always seemed one step ahead. There’s a reason why the Bears lead the nation in scoring margin. Any hesitation whatsoever, and you’re down 10 lickety-split.

The Horns weren’t going to blame COVID-19, either. They went 19 days in January without having a full team capable of practicing. Sunday was Smart’s first day back in Cooley Pavilion after testing positive himself.

“I don’t want to give any excuse on the way we played tonight,” Jones said. “Regardless if it was 19 days or if we’ve been together 50 days, coach has tried to establish a culture that can travel regardless of how long we’ve been away.”

Was this one loss some kind of dream-crusher? Of course not. Texas is still tied for second place in the league standings with West Virginia with more than half the Big 12 season still ahead.

But was this a teachable moment? “I knew, even if we had found a way to win this game tonight, we’ve got to get way better on defense,” Smart said. “And it starts with flying around and helping each other.”

Jones agrees. Saturday’s trip to Oklahoma State is the next chance to see what Texas learned from all this.

“We’re not far off. It’s just Baylor's a really good team,” Jones said. “They executed well down the stretch. They took care of the ball, and our defense just wasn't at its level today as it's supposed to be.”