QB McKenzie Milton making his transition from UCF to FSU

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton said Friday he’s not putting any pressure on himself to come in and be the man after transferring to Florida State.

Milton, in his first media availability since transferring to the Tallahassee school, answered a multitude of questions and said he will ease into his new surroundings. He hopes to be ready and on the field when the Seminoles face Notre Dame on Sept. 5.

“I don’t necessarily feel pressure. The only pressure I feel right now is to learn this playbook and just know my job inside and out,” said Milton, a redshirt senior. “I feel like when I get to that point, that alleviates all pressure just because I know exactly what I’m doing, what’s expected of me.

“I’m just learning everyone’s names and knowing everybody in this building. That’s the only pressure I feel right now. Playing-wise, I feel comfortable to go do what I want to do. ... When I do something like that [learn about everyone], the rest will take care of itself.”

Since Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston left FSU after the 2014 season, the Seminoles have struggled to find a consistent quarterback and a consistent group of offensive linemen to protect him. FSU has had eight starting quarterbacks since then, four of which started at least one game this past season — James Blackman, Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy.

During his sole remaining season of eligibility, Milton will be hoping to help change what has been a rough patch for the Seminoles since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. The ‘Noles were 7-6 during Fisher’s final season in 2017 and have gone 14-20 since, including a 3-6 mark this past season under first-year coach Mike Norvell.

Milton, who hasn’t played in two seasons after suffering a horrific knee injury toward the end of the 2018 season, said the FSU tradition is one reason he decided to transfer to the Seminoles.

“It’s just something you dream about as a kid, playing at a school like this,” Milton said. “The people that have come before me ... Coach Bobby Bowden, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston and now Jalen Ramsey ... guys like that. It just speaks for itself when I say something like that and just the history behind that. It’s second to none in my opinion and I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

Milton said he’s about 90% in his quest to return from a catastrophic knee injury he the final week of the 2018 regular season. He has been through multiple surgeries and grueling rehabilitation after doctors nearly had to amputate his leg.

“Still pushing to get to 100. I feel like, playing football, you’re never truly at 100 percent anyway,” Milton said. “Range of motion is close. It’s not quite there, but it’s functional and where it needs to be to be able to play, so I’m fully cleared in that aspect.

“I still want to keep pushing it just to where I’m fully comfortable out there, just being able to do the things I want to do on the football field.”

UCF fans became accustomed to see Milton do just about whatever he wanted in his three seasons in Orlando. After a rough freshman year, Milton led the Knights to an undefeated season and a New Year’s Day Access Bowl win over Auburn in the 2018 Peach Bowl. The Knights won 25 straight games before losing in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, with Milton on the sidelines.

Milton finished his UCF career with 8,683 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns, and 9,761 yards total yards.