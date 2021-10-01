University of Kansas

Poll: Which one of these Kansas Jayhawks will show the most improvement this season?

The Kansas men’s basketball team unofficially begins its season with Friday’s Late Night in the Phog.

The Jayhawks should be ranked in the top five of most preseason polls as KU coach Bill Self as he enters his 19th season.

Self overhauled his roster in the offseason, adding eight scholarship newcomers. But he also returns four starters, promping us to ask this question:

Which returning KU starter will be most improved in 2021-22? Read about the choices and vote in our poll below.

Profile Image of Jesse Newell
Jesse Newell
Jesse Newell — he’s won an EPPY for best sports blog and previously has been named top beat writer in his circulation by AP’s Sports Editors — has covered KU sports since 2008. His interest in sports analytics comes from his math teacher father, who handed out rulers to Trick-or-Treaters each year.
