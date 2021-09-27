Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Iowa State Cyclones: 5 things to know, betting line, TV

The Kansas Jayhawks play the fifth game of the Lance Leipold era against Iowa State on Saturday.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Iowa State by 34.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

In rare company. KU quarterback Jason Bean, after throwing for 323 yards against Duke, has put himself into an elite category when it comes to dual-threat QBs. Bean is one of only two players nationally to have rushed for 100 yards and thrown for 300 yards in a game this season; the other is North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who has accomplished both twice.

A model for KU and Leipold? KU coach Lance Leipold and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell both have Division III roots. Leipold competed at Wisconsin-Whitewater before going 109-6 there as a coach, while Campbell played for D-III school Mount Union before becoming its offensive coordinator during the 2005-06 seasons. Leipold spoke some about his admiration for Campbell during Big 12 media day in July. “When you talk about Division III pedigree and things like that, it’s well known — and rightfully so — the job that Matt Campbell has done at Iowa State,” Leipold said. “And from his background and everything that he does — and congratulations to him — there’s so many of those things that can be looked upon that we should be looking to install and probably build into our program.”

The last ... but a while ago. KU will be returning to the site of its last Big 12 football road victory ... though that happened in a world and time when iPads had not yet been invented. The Jayhawks’ last league win away from Booth Memorial Stadium was against Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, in a 35-33 victory at Jack Trice Stadium. KU, which trailed 20-0 at halftime in that contest, came back with help from Todd Reesing’s 319 passing yards.

Grounded. Iowa State has made it difficult on opposing rushing attacks, ranking fourth nationally while allowing 2.1 yards per carry. The Cyclones held each of their first three opponents to 67 rushing yards or fewer before Baylor managed 123 yards — and a 3.7-yard average — last week.

Holding on. KU has lost the last six meetings in this matchup, last defeating Iowa State on Nov. 8, 2014, when Clint Bowen was interim coach. Despite that, the Jayhawks have maintained a lead in the 100-year series, going 50-44-6 against the Cyclones overall.