Kansas Jayhawks athletics announces first new team physician in over three decades

Kansas Jayhawks

Jarrod Harrall, team physician for the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Colorado College, has been hired as the head primary care team physician for the University of Kansas athletic department, KU announced Friday.

Harrall, who served as U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team physician at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, replaces Larry Magee, who has served as the head team physician to KU athletes for more than three decades.

“Words cannot express our appreciation for Dr. Magee’s dedication and service to KU student-athletes over the past three decades. His impact has shaped the lives of thousands of student-athletes, both during and after their time in Lawrence. Further, Dr. Magee’s leadership and medical expertise throughout the past 18 months has been instrumental in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping student-athletes, coaches and staff safe and healthy. Thank you, Dr. Magee!” KU athletic director Travis Goff said in a release.

Harrall stated: “I’m incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to join Kansas Team Health. I look forward to collaborating with such a great group of healthcare professionals and a model that will continue to optimize the health and performance for the student-athletes at the University of Kansas.”

According to the KU news release put out by the University of Kansas Health System, LMH Health and Kansas Athletics, “Harrall is a board-certified family and sports medicine physician, specializing primarily in sports medicine. He received his medical degree at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He completed a sports medicine fellowship training at Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

“A large part of his practice over the past 10 years has been dedicated to the care of elite level athletes. Through Team USA Medical Network, he has provided full spectrum healthcare in all facets of sports medicine across the country. As the head team physician for Colorado College, he has both NCAA administrative and campus leadership responsibilities.”

Harrall in 2020 received the Jack C. Hughston National Sports Physician of the Year awarded by the AASPT/APTA. He is the only non-orthopedic surgeon to win this award.

He will start at KU on Dec. 1.