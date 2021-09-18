Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks (left) is tackled by Kansas cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson during the first half of the game in Lawrence, Kansas, Saturday, Sept. 18 2021. AP

Baylor running back Abram Smith moved forward ready to complete his assignment, serving as the lead blocker for quarterback Gerry Bohanon on a red-zone run.

There was one problem: As Abram entered the hole ... there was no Kansas player there to block.

Bohanon’s 9-yard, untouched touchdown run, then, provided a good snapshot of the issues for the Kansas football team in a 45-7 home loss to Baylor on a sunny afternoon at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The Bears, with more experience up front and additional time to learn their new run scheme, marched over the inexperienced Jayhawks with ease, especially in the second half.

Baylor scored touchdowns on four of its five possessions after the break. It also averaged 8.3 yards per play and only punted twice.

Here are a few other things we learned about the Jayhawks (1-2) on Saturday.

Stayin’ in it

KU once again provided fans some early hope, going into halftime down just 14-7.

The Jayhawks got there, in part, by limiting possessions. Baylor had the ball just five times in the first half, while also losing a fumble in the opening quarter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

KU quarterback Jason Bean, meanwhile, orchestrated a long drive for the Jayhawks’ only points, connecting with Trevor Wilson on a short touchdown pass to complete an 11-play, 76-yard march.

All good things ...

KU will not end up with a perfect season when it comes to turnovers.

The Jayhawks had no giveaways in their first 11 quarters before Amauri Pesek-Hickson lost a fumble during garbage time with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter.

KU still won the turnover battle on the day, 2-1, after recovering a pair of Baylor fumbles.

Still fired up

KU coach Lance Leipold — for the second straight week — was shown aggressively going after referees on the sideline while defending his guys.

This time, Leipold was clamoring for a late-hit call when Bean was lightly shoved a couple yards after he stepped out of bounds. The officials did not throw a flag on the play.

Leipold, who appeared to be told to step back to the sideline, motioned toward an official to come to him, then pointed to a replay on the Booth Memorial Stadium video board while trying to argue his point.