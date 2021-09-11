Grades from KU Jayhawks football’s Coastal Carolina loss and looking ahead to Baylor

Here are grades for all three Kansas units, a highlight from Friday’s 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina and a look ahead to next week’s game against Baylor.

Play of the game

Gone in a flash: Jason Bean gave KU some third-quarter hope while showing off his speed, rushing 46 yards around the left end for a touchdown that helped pull the Jayhawks to within six at 28-22.

The play was a team effort as well. Running back Torry Locklin, tight end Mason Fairchild and receiver Kwamie Lassiter all contributed, delivering what KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki calls “RBI blocks” — ones that drive the run in.

Grades

Offense: B. Let’s be honest: Bean was a bit of a magician Friday. Despite a horrific pass-blocking performance from KU’s offensive line, Bean still used his legs to find clearings while also looking downfield, striking for numerous explosive plays. The Jayhawks O-line does get credit for better run blocking, but the uncomfortable truth is that Bean isn’t likely to remain healthy if KU can’t protect him any better than it did Friday. The Jayhawks receivers were good overall, led by Lassiter, who had seven catches for 85 yards and also graded out well blocking-wise according to Pro Football Focus.

Defense: D-: This didn’t appear like an effort issue. KU’s defenders seemed to play hard until the end, and obviously, Coastal Carolina’s experienced offense should carve up many teams before the season is over. The reality, though, is this: In a low-possession game, KU’s defense surrendered touchdowns in six of nine non-run-out-the-clock drives. Whatever the challenges, it’s difficult to fare too much worse than that. Coastal put up a healthy 7.5 yards per play, while KU forced only two punts. The Jayhawks’ cornerbacks were much shakier than in the opener, and the linebackers simply didn’t fulfill their run assignments well enough. It was a disappointing effort overall following a promising first game.

Special teams: D-. Much like the defense, KU’s special teams had a strong Game 1 marred by a disastrous second outing. To be fair, that was mostly one play ... but that snap certainly was costly. Reis Vernon had a second-quarter punt blocked, with Coastal Carolina’s Alex Spillum falling on it in the end zone for a touchdown and instant momentum-changer. KU coach Lance Leipold took the blame afterward, saying Coastal Carolina’s punt block formation was something KU hadn’t seen, which led to confusion and a delay-of-game penalty right before the block. “Then we come back, and now we’re really on our heels,” Leipold said. KU also had an extra point blocked, which essentially docked KU two points because it failed on a two-point conversion later in the game. Jacob Borcila putting through a 46-yard field goal was the only accomplishment that kept this unit from a failing grade.

Next up

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

KU will play a home game against Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.