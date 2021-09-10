KU Jayhawks football vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Prediction, betting line, TV

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central time Friday

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Coastal Carolina by 25 1/2.

Prediction

No one around Lawrence is going to complain about a football victory, even as ugly as KU’s 17-14 triumph over South Dakota was at times last week.

The struggles, though, simply reinforced the obvious: KU’s coaches and players will be playing catch-up most of the year after coach Lance Leipold’s late arrival on campus in May (following Les Miles’ departure) meant the installation of new schemes in roughly a month’s time during August practices.

KU’s run game showed the most obvious hiccups. There was miscommunication, poor execution on blocks and running backs panicking and trying to bounce outside when defenders unexpectedly stepped in their way.

The Jayhawks, now that they’re in-season, can work on these issues for sure. But it would’ve been much nicer if the current coaches at least had a spring ball to work on fundamentals instead of trying to pull off the balancing act now of correction and game-planning for a new opponent each week.

Perhaps no foe is in a position to take advantage of the inexperienced Jayhawks more than the next one in Coastal Carolina.

The 17th-ranked Chanticleers are a model of what consistency can accomplish in a program. They return 19 of 22 starters from last season. They had 13 players return for an extra year of eligibility in 2021. Heck, the whole right side of the offensive line is super-seniors, which spans from center Sam Thompson to right tackle Steven Bedosky.

Maybe Coastal Carolina will have some nerves while getting its first home game against a Power Five team. Maybe the Chants will turn it over some to make what shouldn’t be a close game one that’s competitive in the end.

I just don’t see either of those happening. KU squeaked by with a win last week against a middling FCS opponent because its talent was just enough to make up for execution mistakes that should be expected given the circumstances.

Coastal Carolina is a different rooster altogether. Expect the Chanticleers to have plenty of success offensively, while also creating havoc plays against the Jayhawks’ learn-on-the-fly offense.

I don’t think the 25 1/2 points is enough. I like Coastal Carolina for both the comfortable win and cover.

Coastal Carolina 45, Kansas 10

Last game prediction: KU 27, South Dakota 21 (Actual: KU 17-14)

2021 record on picks: 1-0

2021 record vs. spread: 1-0