SportsBeat KC: After a decade of futility, there’s only one way to go for KU football

Lance Leipold’s first season at Kansas basically boils down to one question: How quickly can he catch up? Kansas Athletics

A new era begins for Kansas Jayhawks football, and maybe it’s time to see signs of progress.

New coach Lance Leipold got a late start on the job when he was hired in April, and as of midday Wednesday he still hadn’t named a starting quarterback for Friday’s opener against South Dakota. But there is nowhere to go but up for a program that went winless in nine games last season and hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

KC Star beat writer Jesse Newell offers analysis on the Jayhawks, and after a break we’ll hear directly from Leipold, who met with reporters earlier in the week.

