Kansas Jayhawks, Missouri Tigers two of 10 teams in running for Chandler Jackson

Chandler Jackson, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, who is ranked No. 51 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 90 by Rivals.com, on Tuesday narrowed his list of prospective colleges to Kansas, Missouri and eight others.

The list, as revealed on Twitter also includes Texas, Memphis, Alabama, Vanderbilt, South Carolina State, Florida State, Mississippi, and Virginia Tech.

Jackson — he has made official visits to Mizzou and Auburn and an unofficial visit to Mississippi — told Jayhawkslant.com that he will attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 1. He also is slated to visit Virginia Tech on Sept. 24-26 and Alabama on Oct. 22-24.

Jackison on Tuesday eliminated Auburn, Creighton, Colorado, St. John’s, Seton Hall, TCU, Wake Forest and others.

Of KU, Jackson told 247sports.com: “Coach (Bill) Self is there, it’s a big time program and I am going there on October 1st and will be experiencing a college like that that has made a name for itself.”

Of MU, Jackson said: “I’ve been there already. I like how they practice, how they conduct things around there. They’re family-oriented and their play style would fit me.”

After receiving a scholarship offer from KU on Aug. 12, he told Jayhawkslant.com: “I received a call from coach (Jeremy) Case and that’s when Kansas offered. I was very surprised when everything happened. It (KU offer) means a lot. The program and what coach Self has accomplished there, and for them to want me to come to a school like that, it’s amazing..”

Of Jackson, Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com wrote: “The Christian Brothers High point guard does not get rattled by the name across from him, in any setting. This summer he has faced everyone and more times than not Jackson has come out on top. He has led his Team Thad (Tennessee) EYBL team to wins this summer over Dior Johnson and Vegas Elite, Jazian Gortman and Nightrydas, and B.J. Edwards and BMaze. At 6-4, Jackson is a big-bodied guard. He gets to his spots with precision. He has great footwork and balance in the paint. Do not let him get you on his hip. He has an array of shots from the floater to the jumper. He is a good rebounder and he has excellent control of the game.”

KU, Arkansas, others recruiting Colorado Hawks players

Arkansas is the latest school to offer scholarships to Colorado Hawks AAU teammates Baye Fall and Assane Diop.

Kansas has also offered a scholarship to both Fall, a 6-11, 207-pound junior forward from Denver Prep Academy and Diop, a 6-10, 195-pound junior forward from Belleview Christian School of Westminster, Colorado.

Fall is ranked No. 6 and Diop No. 33 in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com.

Fall is considering Memphis, Georgetown, Baylor, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, USC and others. Diop, who is originally from Senegal, is considering Auburn, Illinois, Memphis, Mississippi State, Baylor, Colorado, Texas A&M and others.

“You don’t see a kid that big with that much energy,” Colorado Hawks director Greg Willis said of Fall in an interview with wholehogsports.com. “You see a big kid that can run end to end every play of the game. Defensively he can control a game. He has the ability to block a shot and finish at the other end. He can beat all the guards running the court. He can really shoot the ball well. I think he will show that more this coming high school season.”

Of Diop, Willis said: “He should be a top-10 player. You don’t see a kid 6-10 with that kind of skill set. He’s 6-10 and can pass the ball, shoot the ball, handle the ball. He is maybe the best point guard in the state of Colorado. Super skilled kid.”

Simien named KU’s associate AD

Former Kansas basketball forward Wayne Simien has been named KU’s associate athletic director for engagement and outreach, athletic director Travis Goff announced Tuesday.

Simien has worked as chaplain for the KU men’s basketball team and served other roles in the athletic department since retiring from the NBA back in 2007. According to a KU release, Simien in his role as associate AD will “play a key role in leadership and professional development opportunities for student-athletes, coaches, and staff. He will also focus on developing relationships with former letter winners and donors, as well as being a part of Kansas Athletics’ community involvement, outreach and relationship building.”

The 2005 KU graduate’s No. 23 jersey was hung in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 29, 2011.

Also, KU has named former Kansas State football player Collin Sexton the Jayhawks’ assistant athletic director for strategic initiatives/chief of staff.

Sexton, according to a KU release will be “responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the director of athletics’ office and assist with the development and management of strategic initiatives to achieve the mission and goals of the department. He will also serve as the primary point of contact in the athletics director’s office for internal and external departments on various matters.”

Sexton graduated from Kansas State in May of 2016. H3 earned his master’s in sport administration from Northwestern in 2021.