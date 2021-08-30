KU Jayhawks football vs. South Dakota Coyotes: 5 things to know about season opener

The Kansas Jayhawks open the Lance Leipold era against FCS school South Dakota on Friday.

Here are details and five things to know about the game.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: None set.

Friday night lights. KU football opening its season on a Friday is a rare occurrence; the last time the Jayhawks opened their season on that day of the week was in 1944 when they defeated Washburn, 44-0. KU will also play its second game of the season — at Coastal Carolina — on a Friday as well.

Coyote returns. South Dakota starting running back Travis Theis will returning home, as the redshirt freshman starred at Pratt High School from 2015-18 before deciding to play for the Coyotes. Theis, who is 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, rushed 37 times for 151 yards with two touchdowns in South Dakota’s abbreviated spring football season.

Fast starter. Leipold has mostly been successful in season openers, recording a 12-2 record on them in his career, which includes a 4-2 mark at Buffalo. KU, meanwhile, is 6-3 in its last nine openers, with two of those losses — South Dakota State in 2015 and Nicholls in 2018 — coming against FCS foes.

Celebrating a milestone. This year marks the 100th season of football at KU’s Booth Memorial Stadium, which is the seventh-oldest stadium in the nation. The first football game played at Booth Memorial Stadium was Oct. 3, 1921, when KU defeated Kansas State, 21-7, in front of a crowd of 5,160.