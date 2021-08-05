Former KU Jayhawks player Silvio De Sousa found not guilty of aggravated battery

Former Kansas men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa was found not guilty Thursday by a Douglas County jury following his trial for felony battery.

De Sousa was charged with aggravated battery — a Level 5 felony — on Oct. 28. The alleged battery at Brother’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence on Jan. 1, 2020 took place nearly a year before De Sousa announced he was leaving the KU men’s basketball team.

Douglas County Judge Sally Pokorny gave jurors four options before deliberations started around 10:45 a.m.:

• They could find De Sousa guilty of knowingly or recklessly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement to another (Level 5 felony);

• They could find De Sousa guilty of knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to another in any manner that might cause great bodily harm, disfigurement, or death (Level 7 felony);

• They could find De Sousa guilty of battery (Class B misdemeanor);

• They could find De Sousa not guilty.

The jury returned its not guilty verdict just after 1:30 p.m.

The prosecution, during this week’s three-day trial, contended that De Sousa struck 32-year-old Shawnee native Grant Davis hard enough to result in Davis’ left eye blindness. De Sousa, who took the stand Wednesday, said he struck Davis once with an open palm but never touched Davis’ eye.

De Sousa hugged attorney Hatem Chahine outside the Douglas County Law Enforcement Center minutes after the verdict before posing for a picture, raising his arms while saying, “Oh man, free. God is great.”

“I just want to thank everybody that stayed with me along the way,” De Sousa said in a subsequent interview. “I’m thankful. I’m thankful.”

Earlier Thursday, both sides delivered closing arguments, with Douglas County deputy district attorney Joshua Seiden focusing on the difference between former KU softball teammates Macy Omli’s and Tarin Travieso’s Wednesday testimony.

Travieso — she was dating De Sousa at the time but testified that the two broke up a few months ago after she graduated from KU and moved back to her home state of Texas — said that Davis walked away from the incident with some redness on his cheek but “nothing crazy.” Omli, meanwhile, said that De Sousa approached Davis and landed an open-handed blow, which she said drew blood from Davis’ eye that rolled down his face.

Omli later testified she had ended communication with Travieso — her former roommate — “probably because of this case” and their now-conflicting accounts of what happened.

“She was dating (Silvio),” Omli said of Travieso on Wednesday. “We just didn’t have the same stories.”

Seiden closed his first statement by telling jurors to “use your common sense — and not your imaginations — to render a just verdict of guilty.”

Chahine centered his closing argument focus on Davis’ testimony. While on the stand Wednesday, Davis said he was punched by De Sousa before falling to the ground. Chahine emphasized no other witness statements backed Davis’ exact account, with those witnesses instead saying it was an open-handed slap with Davis never leaving his feet.

Chahine also attempted to re-focus jurors to De Sousa’s testimony from Wednesday and his assertion he used an up-and-down motion to make contact with Davis’ right cheek — and not Davis’ left eye.

“A slap to the face does not result in a loss of the eye,” Chahine told jurors.

When he last played at KU during the 2019-20 season, De Sousa averaged 2.6 points in 8.4 minutes per game. He and KU coach Bill Self announced on Oct. 16, 2020, that he was leaving KU’s team to focus on “personal issues.”

De Sousa put his name in the transfer portal this summer, and two weeks ago, he announced plans on social media to join Chattanooga’s basketball program next season.