KU coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19. He’s ‘feeling pretty good right now.’

Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on as Kansas plays TCU during a game earlier this year in Fort Worth. The Associated Press

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19, he reported on Friday.

“I was excited to get back on the road today to see some recruits at various tournaments this weekend, but I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in isolation,” Self said in a statement.

“Yesterday afternoon I started having some minor symptoms and wanted to get tested before traveling and being around these young men. That’s when I learned my results came back positive and a second test today confirmed that.

“I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now,” he added. He’s currently isolating at his house in Lawrence.

In a statement on Twitter, Self added: “If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones. I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine. Thank you to Dr. Magee (Larry) and our Kansas Team Health staff for their help and work through this pandemic.”

Friday through Sunday is an open evaluation period in recruiting. Previous evaluation periods in which coaches have been able to leave their campus to recruit were June 18-20 and 25-27; also July 8-11 and 16-18.