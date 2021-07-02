University of Kansas
A hair loss company jokingly reaches out to a KU hoops player for endorsement deal
College athletes wasted no time in cashing in on the NCAA decision to allow them to make money from their name, image and likeness.
Since the floodgates opened Thursday, athletes have signed deals with Boost Mobile, nutritional supplements, sweet tea, apparel companies and PetSmart.
The latter may seem like the strangest endorsement offer, but let’s take a look at what Kansas basketball player Mitch Lightfoot is up to these days.
He announced a deal with 1-800-GOT-JUNK:
And then there’s this.
Who knows what happens with, well, Lightfoot’s hair? Although he’s only 23, some Jayhawks fans thought he could endorse a hair-loss company:
The original tweet obviously was a joke and Keeps played along by reaching out to Lightfoot:
Lightfoot, a 6-8 forward, is a super-senior who will return this fall for his final season with the Jayhawks.
