KU hoops coaches entertained a fourth blue-chip prospect this week: A 7-foot center

Kansas’ men’s basketball players and coaches have welcomed a fourth visitor to Lawrence this week — and 14th over the last month — for an official campus recruiting visit.

Vincent Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot, 220-pound senior center from Montverde (Florida) Academy, has been on KU’s campus the past two days with fellow blue-chip high school recruits Dariq Whitehead, Jayden Epps and AJ Storr.

Iwuchukwu is ranked No. 22 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com, No. 29 by Rivals.com and No. 41 by 247sports.com. He is being recruited by KU, Baylor, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas, Arizona State, USC, Georgia, Florida State, Indiana and others.

Iwuchukwu is headed to Montverde for his senior season after playing at La Lumiere in Indiana last season.

Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com watched Iwuchukwu compete at the recent Pangos Camp in Las Vegas.

“I actually got to sit with Vince’s family while I was watching him. He’s one that right now is kind of a bruiser. He’s a guy that can score around the basket. He can get you bunch of rebounds,” Cassidy wrote at Rivals.com.

“His jump shot needs to come along. It’s not there yet. He’s not much of a danger out on the perimeter or really outside the paint, but everywhere else he’s kind of got it going. He’s a monster on defense. He’s a willing rebounder. If that jumper comes and he can add another dimension to his game I think he really becomes dangerous. That’s what he’s been working on according to his cousin who I was sitting with. He’s trying to extend that.”

According to Dustin McComas of Orangebloods.com, “he has elite physical tools and looks to be as talented as any big man in the country.”

Of his game, Iwuchukwu told northcarolina.rivals.com: “I’m someone that is going to play defense if I have an off-scoring night. I can score off inside, mid-range, three-point. I contribute to the team with my presence on both sides of the ball. I think my game is really well-rounded for my position.”

He added: “I think that I can be a mismatch for whoever is guarding me. If I’m on a big I can use my speed, and then play around the basket against smaller guys. I can just physically dominate down there when I have a smaller guy on me. I take pride on defense with my size too by guarding big guys and switching onto guards as well.”

Three other players, who like Iwuchukwu were to conclude their KU visits on Wednesday: Dariq Whitehead, 6-6, 190, senior, forward, Montverde Academy, who is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com; Jayden Epps, 6-1, 170, senior, point guard, King’s Fork High School, Suffolk, Virginia, who is ranked No. 68 by Rivals.com and AJ Storr, 6-6, 200, senior, shooting guard, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida, who is ranked No. 147 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com.

Whitehead, by the way, is the fifth Top 10-ranked player (by ESPN.com or Rivals.com) to visit KU this month.

The others: No. 5-ranked (by ESPN.com) Keyonte George, 6-5, 190, senior, shooting guard, iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy, Lewisville, Texas; No. 6 (ESPN.com) Chris Livingston, 6-6, 190, senior, shooting guard, Buchtel High School, Akron, Ohio; No. 8 (Rivals.com) Mark Mitchell, 6-7, 190, senior, forward, Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas and the No. 8 (ESPN.com)-ranked player in the Class of 2023, Omaha Biliew, 6-8, junior, forward, Montverde (Florida) Academy. Biliew is ranked No. 2 by Rivals.com.

KU also has been visited in June by No. 11-ranked (by ESPN.com) MJ Rice, 6-5, 200, senior, forward, Prolific Prep, Windsor, California; No. 18 (ESPN,com) Gradey Dick, 6-7, 195, senior, forward, Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas (who has committed to KU); No. 44 (ESPN.com) Aidan Shaw, 6-8, 190, senior, forward, Link Academy, Branson, Missouri; No. 39 (Rivals.com) Nick Smith, 6-5, 175, senior, point guard, Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood, Arkansas: and No. 58 (Rivals.com) Zuby Ejiofor. 6-8, 220, senior, forward, Garland (Texas) High School. The country’s No. 16-ranked junior (Rivals.com), Bryson Warren, also has visited. He’s 6-2, 160, originally from Little Rock, Arkansas.