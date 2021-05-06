SportsBeat KC: Why this Kansas Jayhawks football hire can work better than others

Kansas’ new football coach Lance Leipold is a solid hire. syang@kcstar.com

The Kansas football program now belongs to Lance Leipold. He’s the fifth head coach in a dozen year and his task is a daunting one, turning around a program that hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, you’ll hear from Leipold at his introductory news conference and from KU beat writer Gary Bedore, who has covered the Jayhawks for more than three decades. Is Leipold the guy who can turn things around in Lawrence?

Also, no conversation with Bedore would be complete without updates on Kansas basketball. He brings the latest from the recruiting scene.

