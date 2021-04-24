Oklahoma sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon chooses Oregon over KU, Texas Tech, others

OU’s De’Vion Harmon (in red, left) tangles with KU’s Ochai Agbaji (left) and Marcus Garrett as they battle for a rebound during the first half of a game at the Big 12 Tournament earlier this year. rsugg@kcstar.com

Oklahoma sophomore De’Vion Harmon has decided to transfer to Oregon, he reported Friday night on Twitter.

Harmon, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard from Denton, Texas, chose coach Dana Altman’s Ducks over Kansas, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, BYU, Gonzaga and others.

He held a recruiting Zoom call with basketball coaches from KU on Thursday and Texas Tech on Friday prior to announcing for the Ducks.

“It’s in the Pac-12 and it’s a great school,” Harmon said of Oregon in an interview with 247Sports.com. “Coach Altman is a great coach. He’s known for letting his players go out there and hoop and have fun and learn ways to win. Another big piece is coach ‘Crutch.’ We built a relationship far beyond basketball,” Harmon added of Oregon assistant Chris Crutchfield, who recruited Harmon to Oklahoma during Harmon’s senior year at Guyer High School in Texas.

“Ever since my sophomore year he has been by my side and it got taken away from us because he went to Arkansas (to be assistant coach prior to Harmon’s first season at OU) but God brings things back full circle which is crazy. He’s like a father figure to me outside the basketball game,” Harmon added of Crutchfield.

Harmon, a former high school teammate of KU’s Jalen Wilson, entered his name in the transfer portal on April 15. Harmon averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season at Oklahoma. He shot 47.7% from the field and 33.0% on three-pointers. He made 73.2% of his free throws.

He has entered his name in the 2021 NBA Draft. If he does stay in college, he will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oregon.

“I’m just going with the flow, taking it day by day and just enjoy life, enjoy the process and just have fun with it ,” Harmon told 247sports.com. “... I would say it’s kind of up and down but I know if I don’t end up staying in the draft then I will be in Eugene and that’s all that really matters.”