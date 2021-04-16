Former Creighton forward Christian Bishop chooses Texas over Kansas, North Carolina

Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) reacts after dunking against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their Dec. 8, 2020 game at Allen Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Sports

Former Creighton University forward Christian Bishop, who entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal on March 31, has decided to attend Texas, he reported Friday on Twitter.

Bishop, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior who has two years of eligibility remaining, chose Texas over Kansas and North Carolina.

He also considered Missouri, Illinois, UNLV, Memphis, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

“They got a new coach (Chris Beard) who is a really good coach who made it to a national championship two years ago. He’s always been successful with transfers and I feel like they have a good culture down there in Texas, so they can be a valuable choice for me,” Bishop recently told 247Sports.com. “It obviously takes multiple good players to make a great team. They’re trying to win a national championship so they want to bring in guys who can win and I’m a winner so that’s why they like me.”

Texas also signed a pair of transfers earlier in the week in former Kentucky guard Devin Askew and former Utah forward Timmy Allen.

Bishop averaged 11.0 points (on 68.1% shooting) and 6.4 rebounds a game last season for the (22-9) Bluejays.

The graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (2 of 4 from line), grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots in Creighton’s 73-72 loss to Kansas on Dec. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse. He had four turnovers, one assist and a steal in that game.

Bishop scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a 76-74 overtime win over UConn on Dec. 20 in Mansfield, Connecticut.

He had 12 points and five rebounds in the Bluejays’ 83-65 season-ending loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Prior to that, Bishop scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 72-58 second-round NCAA tourney win over Ohio and scored 15 points and secured 11 rebounds in a 63-62 first-round win over UC Santa Barbara.

Bishop was ranked No. 103 in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

He became the first player in Lee’s Summit West history to post a triple-double when he scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked 10 shots his senior season in a win against Christian Brothers College. Bishop and signed with Creighton over Kansas State, Missouri, Wichita State and others.

The Jayhawks, who have signed seven players in the recruiting class of 2021, still have one scholarship available in recruiting, more if Ochai Agbaji and/or Jalen Wilson remain in the 2021 NBA Draft.

KU has signed college transfers Cam Martin (Missouri Southern) and Joseph Yesufu (Drake), high school players Bobby Pettiford, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams and Kyle Cuffe and juco transfer Sydney Curry.