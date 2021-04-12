SportsBeat KC: Basketball roster continues to churn at Kansas, even on coaching staff

What’s the future for Jalen Wilson and the Jayhawks? rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas basketball roster could be in extreme makeover mode. With NBA Draft declarations and the transfer portal, the churn continues.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, beat writers Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell tell us where things stand with Kansas — and that includes on the coaching staff after assistant Jerrance Howard left for Texas..

Also, the first big task for new athletic director Travis Goff is evaluating the football program and making a call on who the team’s next coach will be.

Story links:

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson declares for 2021 NBA Draft. He could still return to school

Transfer portal makes recruiting resemble the “Wild, Wild, West,” Bill Self says

Goff walks into challenges at KU but could be the “perfect guy to tie it all together”