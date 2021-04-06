Here are the contract terms for new Kansas Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff

Travis Goff is set to be introduced as the Kansas Jayhawks’ successor to Jeff Long as athletic director on Wednesday. Northwestern University Athletics

New Kansas athletic director Travis Goff will be making a base salary less than half of what his predecessor did.

KU, which released Goff’s contract late Monday, signed Goff to a five-year contract worth $700,000 annually. Previous athletic director Jeff Long joined the Jayhawks in 2018 on a five-year pact worth $1.5 million each year.

In addition, KU agreed to re-evaluate compensation amounts for Goff on his third anniversary with the school. The chancellor also is allowed to give Goff a bonus up to 20% of his yearly salary if he exceeds performance targets.

Goff must pay KU $700,000 if he leaves the school on his own accord before June 30, 2024. If Goff is fired without cause before his contract expires, KU owes him either two years’ salary or what is remaining on his contract — whichever amount is less.

KU also made Goff agree in his contract that, in the last 15 years, he had not:

• been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault;

• retaliated against any student, co-worker or supervisor for making a sexual harassment or sexual assault claim;

• engaged in any form of sexual harassment or sexual assault;

• been found guilty of sexual assault of sexual harassment;

• entered into any settlement agreement related to sexual assault or harassment allegations.

Former KU football coach Les Miles mutually parted ways with the school last month after previous allegations of sexual harassment surfaced from his time as LSU’s coach a decade ago.

Another clause in Goff’s contract also states he must consult with the chancellor before giving any athletic department contract that lasts more than one year or has a value of more than $500,000.

Goff has spent the last nine years as an upper-level decision-maker with Northwestern while also serving as a sport administrator for football, volleyball and baseball. Girod said on Monday that Goff would begin his new role with KU “immediately.”

“Travis stood out due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors,” Girod said in a news release. “I am especially impressed with Travis’ vision for KU.”