Remember these moments? Some enduring images of Roy Williams with the Kansas Jayhawks

Roy Williams is more recently synonymous with North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball, but before he left for UNC he was a staple on courts in Lawrence and Manhattan, Kansas, Columbia, Missouri, and the NCAA Tournament.

Here are some of our favorite images of Williams, who retired Thursday, from his coaching tenure with the KU Jayhawks.

North Carolina assistant coach Roy Williams, left, and head coach Dean Smith, are seen March 30, 1982 during the NCAA championship game against Georgetown at the Superdome in New Orleans. Davie Hinshaw AP

Three coaches with Kansas connections ended up at North Carolina. Dean Smith (center), played at KU. Bill Guthridge (left), a native of Parson, Kan., took over from Smith. Roy Williams (right), left the Jayhawks for the Tar Heels. The three shared a coaching moment during a North Carolina game in 1998. File

The 1991 NCAA national semifinal matched teacher Dean Smith again his pupil. The ending was ugly, as Smith was ejected after getting his second technical foul. Victory was sweet for the Jayhawks, who played for the national title for the second time in four years. File The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Roy Williams, left, and player Adonis Jordan look dejected at a press conference after the NCAA Final Four Championship game in Indianapolis April 1, 1991. Duke defeated Kansas 72-65. Al Behrman ASSOCIATED PRESS

Missouri coach Norm Stewart and Roy Williams set themselves up for teasing at the ‘Roast and Toast’ benefit for Coaches vs. Cancer in 1995. File The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Roy Williams and Jacque Vaughn leave the court after a tearful tribute to the seniors who played their last home game Saturday, Feb. 22, 1997, in Lawrence, Kan. The ceremony took place after the team cut down a net in celebration of clinching the Big 12 conference trophy by beating Kansas State 78-58. Cliff Schiappa AP

Saying thanks to their fans, the Kansas basketball team takes a collective bow with coach Roy Williams leading the way at right after they beat Oklahoma 83-70, Feb. 23, 1998, in Lawrence, Kan. It was the last home game of the season and also their 60th straight win at Allen Fieldhouse. Cliff Schiappa AP

Kansas coach Roy Williams and senior Raef LaFrentz cheered an announcement during the 1998 selection show, but it wasn’t about KU. They were happy to see St. Louis selected because Troy Robertson, brother of KU guard Ryan Robertson, plays there. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Roy Williams tries a flatfooted block of forward Paul Pierce during a 1998 practice in Oklahoma City, for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Roy Williams takes a moment before meeting with the media after his Jayhawks lost to Arizona 85-82 in their NCAA Southeast regional semifinal game March 21, 1997, in Birmingham, Ala. The loss was devastating, ruining what was supposed to be their magical season. When the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks were knocked out of the NCAA tournament by eventual champ Arizona last season, coach Roy Williams looked inward and to others for strength. David Eulitt AP/The Topeka Capital-Journal

Surrounded by his players, and holding the coveted hardware, KU head coach Roy Williams celebrates the Jayhawks Big 12 Tournament Championship victory over Oklahoma State in 1999 at Kemper Arena. The Jayhawks won, 53-37. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas coach Roy Williams and guard Kirk Hinrich vs. Nebraska January 2000. File The Kansas City Star

[KANSAS WILLIAMS 9 ]The statue of legendary Kansas basketball coach Forest ‘Phog’ Allen is adorned with a T-shirt that expresses Kansas University basketball fans’ hopes that coach Roy Williams will choose to stay in Lawrence rather than move to North Carolina in 2000 where he was considered a leading contender for the job being vacated by Bill Gutheridge. Casey Wilson AP

Roy Williams pose for a portrait in 2000 after he chose to stay at KU and continue a legacy that began with James Naismith. His love of both KU and North Carolina made it a difficult decision. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

University of Kansas head coach Roy Williams and assistant coach Neil Dougherty walk off the court sharing a laugh at the end of a practice at the 2002 Final Four practice in Atlanta, GA. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

In 2003, KU coach Roy Williams gets ribbed by his players as well as the game ball after posting his 400th win. Senior Nick Collison, right, presented him the game ball. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

KU head coach Roy Williams in the second period during the April 7, 2003 Championship NCAA tournament game in the Louisiana Superdome. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas head coach Roy Williams watches the action in the second half during the Jayhawks 81-78 loss to Syracuse in the championship game of the Final Four on Monday, April 7, 2003, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) AP

Roy Williams walks away from member of local media at Lawrence after he announced in 2003 that he would be leaving Kansas to coach at UNC. File The Kansas City Star

UNC head basketball coach, Roy Williams, left, laughs with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski on their way to a photo op. Ethan Hyman Raleigh News & Observer

UNC’s Marvin Williams celebrates the Tar HeelsÕ 2005 win over Duke with head coach Roy Williams. Marvin made the winning basket and drew a foul to seal the win. Scott Lewis

In 2004 USA Basketball Olympic Men’s Head Coach Larry Brown posed for a portrait with his assistant Roy Williams after practice at the University of North Florida Arena in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by their mentor, Hall of Fame UNC coach (seated) Dean Smith, also a former USA Olympic Basketball Coach. Bob Self Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during play against Michigan State in the first half of their semifinal game at the Final Four on Saturday, April 2, 2005, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. JEFF ROBERSON AP

North Carolina players and head coach Roy Williams celebrate on the court as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-70 in the Men’s 2005 NCAA HARRY E. WALKER KRT

UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough (50) takes on seat on the bench beside coach Roy Williams after chasing a loose ball out of bounds during the first half of play against N.C. State on Wednesday February 20, 2008 in the Smith Center. Robert Willett Raleigh News & Observer

Roy Williams celebrates with his team after their 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men’s NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Detroit April 7, 2009, Paul Sancya AP

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1), coach Roy Williams and the rest of the team celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga at the 2017 Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. David J. Phillip AP