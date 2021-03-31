University of Kansas
KU forward David McCormack has surgery on foot, will be out 12 weeks, Bill Self says
Kansas junior forward David McCormack had surgery on Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self told The Star.
“Surgery went well. He’s resting now. He’ll be fine. It will be 12 weeks before he can return to basketball-related activities,” Self said Wednesday afternoon.
Self said McCormack hurt his foot with a couple weeks left in the regular season. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 boards for 21-9 KU.
