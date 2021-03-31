KU forward David McCormack has surgery on foot, will be out 12 weeks, Bill Self says

University of Kansas

Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves (35) and teammate Kim Aiken Jr., left, pressure Kansas forward David McCormack, center, during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Kansas junior forward David McCormack had surgery on Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self told The Star.

“Surgery went well. He’s resting now. He’ll be fine. It will be 12 weeks before he can return to basketball-related activities,” Self said Wednesday afternoon.

Self said McCormack hurt his foot with a couple weeks left in the regular season. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 boards for 21-9 KU.

