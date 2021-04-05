KU Jayhawks have chosen new athletic director. He’s a Dodge City native and KU grad

Travis Goff. Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern deputy athletic director/assistant vice president for development Travis Goff will be the next AD at the University of Kansas, two sources confirmed to The Star.

Goff, as one might expect, has some past links to Kansas.

A Dodge City native, Goff graduated from KU in 2002 and briefly worked for the school’s athletic department before taking a position at Tulane.

Goff has spent the last nine years as an upper-level decision-maker with Northwestern while also serving as a sport administrator for football, volleyball and baseball.

During that time, he’s also been named to a pair of prestigious lists: In 2018, he was one of 11 College AD “Next Up” honorees — administrators who are projected to be ready for their own athletic director jobs. The next year, he also was named to Sports Business Journal’s list of “Power Players in College Sports.”

Goff will be tasked with important decisions immediately after taking the job. KU will soon be facing a football coaching search, the resolution of an NCAA case that alleges major violations, a pandemic-related budget crisis that has led to $30 million in lost revenues, and the potential of conference realignment (again) when the Big 12 TV deal expires in four years.

KU chancellor Douglas Girod originally said KU would move “quickly but judiciously” to hire a new AD on March 10 when announcing Jeff Long’s departure, with his hope that the hire would take place within a few weeks. Girod led the process with the assistance of TurnKeyZRG search firm and four alumni advisors: Linda Ellis Sims, Ray Evans, John Ballard and Wayne Simien.

Long, who started as KU’s AD in August 2018, barely made it halfway through his five-year contract that paid him $1.5 million annually before mutually parting ways with the school in mid-March. According to his separation agreement, he will be paid through March, then will receive a $1.375 million buyout in the form of $125,000 monthly payments from April 2021 through February 2022.

Goff has familiarity with fund-raising, as he’s led Northwestern’s fund-raising efforts of more than $440 million since his arrival. Before he arrived at Northwestern, Goff was Tulane’s associate AD for external affairs from 2007-12, where he also headed a $70 million campaign that led to the completion of an on-campus football stadium.

One of Goff’s potential future tasks was completed for him Friday. That’s when KU interim AD Kurt Watson signed men’s basketball coach Bill Self to a lifetime contract, guaranteeing the coach $5.41 million annually as long as he remains with the school.

Goff, who graduated with journalism and sociology degrees from KU and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Tulane, is married to the former Nancy Kockott, a 2005 Tulane alumna. The couple has three children: Ellie, Carly, and Graham.