North Carolina guard who pulled out of Louisville commitment talks with KU coaches

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-0, 170-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, reopened his recruitment. Screengrab of Pettiford's Twitter account

Kansas’ men’s basketball coaches held a recruiting call Thursday afternoon with Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-0, 170-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina.

Pettiford, who is ranked No. 115 in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, No. 95 by ESPN.com and No. 82 by SI.com, has heard from coaches from several schools since withdrawing his commitment to Louisville on Saturday. His list, according to 247sports.com, includes KU, Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Coppin State. and others. Coaches from Duke and North Carolina have shown some interest as well.

“For a few schools it has been crazy,” Pettiford said of their interest in an interview with 247sports.com. “A lot of teams are going through their player meetings and their team meetings. Some of them are in the (NCAA) Tournament still so it hasn’t been annoying, it has been at a good pace.”

Of KU’s coaches, Pettiford told 247sports.com: “They seemed very interested so that is also one that I’ll be highly considering because I know they need a point guard.”

Pettiford, according to the Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in 104 career games. He hit 53% of his shots this past season, including 39% of his threes. He cashed 80% of his free throws in 2020-21.

“That part has shocked a lot of coaches,” Pettiford said of his improved shooting. “I was known as a downhill guard who can facilitate, kind of pass first But now my three-point percentage has gone from 29% to 40% this last year. I worked on that so much because I knew I was going to need it. I’ve gotten stronger and my knowledge for the game, how to use the pick and roll has gotten better. My shooting has been the craziest thing.”

Pettiford told 247sports.com he’ll likely pick a school in April.

“I just have to see what is happening. I’m giving coaches time and am not hurrying it,” he said.

KU is also recruiting TyTy Washington, a 6-4, 180-pound senior point guard from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.

Washington, who withdrew his commitment to Creighton on March 11, is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. He’s considering KU, Washington Arizona, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Duke, Dayton, DePaul, Texas A&M, Pitt and others.

KU on Wednesday offered a scholarship to 6-3 KC Roos graduate transfer point guard Brandon McKissic, who also is being recruited by Missouri, Kansas State, Saint Louis and others. McKissic wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from MU coach Cuonzo Martin.

Kansas also has offered a scholarship to Tyson Walker, a 6-foot sophomore point guard from Northeastern University, who has a final six of Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Texas, Vanderbilt and Miami (Florida).

The Jayhawks have filled their allotment of 13 scholarships for the 2021-22 roster. Thus, it’s safe to assume there will be some roster movement regarding players either declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft or entering the transfer portal in upcoming days/weeks.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, a 6-8, 265 pound sophomore out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois.