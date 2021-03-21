Jalen Wilson expected to arrive in Indy on Monday and play for KU vs. USC, Self says

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State guard Jaden Walker, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Kansas freshman forward Jalen Wilson should be available to play in Monday’s second-round NCAA Tournament West Regional game against USC, set for an 8:40 p.m. tip at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said Sunday.

Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound native of Denton, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 and has been in quarantine in Kansas.

He’s slated to fly private jet to Indy on Monday morning and join his teammates, who, without him, defeated Eastern Washington 93-84 on Saturday and have advanced to take on the Trojans of the Pac-12 with a spot in the Sweet 16 at stake.

“He’s suiting up. If he is here he’s suiting up,” Self said of Wilson, who is slated to arrive “pretty early. We have an early practice time of 11:30 (a.m.). I anticipate him being in Indy by 9:30 or 10.“

Of Wilson’s availability in a game that matches KU against 7-foot, 215-pound Evan Mobley and Evan’s 6-10, 235-pound brother, Isaiah, Self said: “I anticipate him getting in the game. He may play three minutes. He may play 10 minutes. He may play 15.”

Wilson averages 12.1 points a game, third-best mark on the team, and has pulled down a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per outing. Evan Mobley, a likely one-and-done college player, averages 16.8 points and 8.7 boards. Isaiah Mobley, a sophomore, averages 9.2 points and 7.3 boards for the No. 6-seeded Trojans (23-7).

Wilson’s situation is similar to that of David McCormack. KU’s 6-10 power forward who was in COVID-19 quarantine for a week and a half, then flew to Indy via private KU jet on Friday. That was a day before KU’s win over Eastern Washington. In fact, McCormack said Sunday he was a passenger with KU chancellor Douglas Girod and interim AD Kurt Watson on his own flight to Indy.

McCormack scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 25 minutes and was an integral factor in No. 3-seeded KU (21-8) erasing a 10-point deficit Saturday against the Eagles.

“David has an advantage over Jalen,” Self said. “David was able to be here, do heart monitor stuff during practice, all those things. Even though he played much more than I thought he would, you could tell with his conditioning he didn’t have lingering side effects. We don’t know what it’ll be like with Jalen. He can rebound the ball and do some things.”

Self said Wilson would not have to be tested after arriving in Indy on Monday.

“The guys who contracted COVID-19 in the last 90 days are not subject to testing,” Self said. “If anything positive comes out of this it’s (that) David, Jalen will not be tested and Tristan (Enaruna) if he gets here will not be tested.”

Enaruna, KU’s sophomore guard/forward who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to join the team mid-week if KU advances to the Sweet 16. He’ll definitely miss the USC game.

Self said that though the late start in Indy provides some challenges — KU’s coach said he’ll be instructing the players to watch games on TV and find time for a nap in the hours after shootaround — it is advantageous for Wilson, who will have a long travel day.

“When I said I was wanting a late tip, I was thinking more the 5 or 6 (p.m.) range, not midnight,” Self said with a smile. “I’d rather play when we are playing than at 2 (p.m.). If you play at 2, it eliminates the shootaround (for Wilson). Now Jalen will have a chance to have shootaround and that stuff.”

Self said he didn’t think the NCAA asked CBS for a late tip for KU.

“I think it’s all based on TV slots,” Self said of game times.

McCormack, who said he definitely was not in tip-top shape following his own stint in quarantine, said he’s been able to speak with Wilson on the phone.

“I touch base with Jalen every now and then, see how he’s doing. He’s good, has a great attitude, a positive spirit,” McCormack said. “He is encouraging us. I give that same energy back to him making sure he’s staying encouraged, making sure he is good and has the right mindset when he comes back.”

McCormack says being idle for more than a week definitely affected his own conditioning in a negative way.

“I was out of shape — without a doubt,” McCormack said, noting he did “pushups, situps and had a stationary bike in my room (during quarantine).”

“It felt good to be on the court, run up and down again and be with the team,” he added of Friday’s practice leading into Saturday’s game. “After a while you feel your legs get under you. You get your wind back. I still need to build on that of course.”

Now it’s time to try to slow the Mobley brothers two days after the Jayhawks were burned by the brother duo of Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves who combined for 58 points and 14 boards against KU in round one.

“It’s definitely one to look forward to,” McCormack said. “As far as his (Evan’s) future and all his accolades going toward him, that’s something I don’t really focus in on. It’s not player against player. It’s team against team. The team is the one who wins the game not the individual.”