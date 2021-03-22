Kansas vs. USC in men’s NCAA Tournament: Lineups, time, TV info, facts and figures

Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) celebrates after a score during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Allen Fieldhouse on March 4, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

The details

When/where: 8:40 p.m. Monday, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

TV /radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. USC Ht. Yr. PPG F 3 Isaiah Mobley 6-10 So. 9.2 F 4 Evan Mobley 7-0 Fr. 16.8 G 2 Tahj Eaddy 6-2 Sr. 13.5 G 5 Isaiah White 6-7 Sr. 7.1 G 13 Drew Peterson 6-8 Jr. 10.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.7 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 9.9 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.3 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.9 G 24 Bryce Thompson 6-5 Fr. 4.8

About No. 6 seed USC (23-7): USC went 15-5 and finished second to Oregon in the Pac-12 regular-season. The Trojans lost to Colorado in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament. … USC won 13 of 14 games from Jan. 2 to Feb. 17. … The Trojans defeated No. 11-seed Drake, 72-56, in a first-round game Saturday. Freshman forward Evan Mobley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while his brother, Isaiah, a sophomore forward, had 15 points and five boards. … USC and KU were originally set to begin a home-and-home series this season on Dec. 19 at Allen Fieldhouse, but the game was postponed a year because of COVID-19. … Evan Mobley is the first player in Pac-12 history to win the league’s player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year awards in the same season. He was named first-team all-Pac-12 while Tahj Eaddy was named second-team. Eaddy is a graduate transfer from University of Santa Clara. ..., USC last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 when the Trojans beat Providence in a First Four game and SMU in the first round before losing to Baylor in the second round. … The Trojans, 15-19 all-time in the NCAAs, are making their third appearance under Andy Enfield, who was named the 2020-21 Pac-12 coach of the year. … Enfield is 155-109 in his eight seasons at USC. He is 196-136 in 10 years overall as a college head coach. ... USC has won 20 or more games for the fifth time in its last six seasons under Enfield. … The only player on USC’s roster who has competed in the NCAA Tournament before this season is forward Chevez Goodwin who played for Wofford in 2019. Wofford defeated Seton Hall before losing to Kentucky that postseason … USC leads the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game (5.3). … The Trojans went 20 days without playing a game in December. After a game vs. UC Irvine on Dec. 8, USC had four scheduled games either postponed (Dec. 13 vs. Stanford and Dec. 20 at Oregon State) or canceled (Dec. 16 vs. San Francisco and Dec. 23 vs. Texas Southern) because of a case of COVID-19 within the USC program.

About No. 3 seed KU (21-8): KU leads the all-time series against USC, 11-5. KU won the last meeting, 63-47, on Dec. 22, 2011 in Los Angeles. KU has won seven straight in the series. Prior to that, KU had lost five of six to USC. … KU beat USC, 43-42, in a Final Four semifinal on March 23, 1940 before falling to Indiana in the final, 60-42. … KU has won 21 games for the 32nd consecutive season beginning in 1989-90. … KU, which beat Eastern Washington, 93-84, on Saturday, improved to 4-1 in neutral-site games in 2020-21. The win was KU’s 14th in a row in the first round and 35th win in its last 37 first-round games, beginning in 1981. … KU is 9-4 as a No. 3 seed. … The Jayhawks are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the 32nd time and 11th time under coach Bill Self. .… KU has faced 10 different teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament field with a combined record of 9-8. … No. 23-ranked USC will be the 15th ranked team Kansas will play in 2020-21. KU is 8-6 versus ranked opponents. … KU has won four consecutive games and nine of 10. … Self has a 522-117 record in 18 seasons at Kansas. Under Self, Kansas is 39-15 (72.2%) in the NCAA Tournament with 10 Sweet 16s, eight Elite Eights, three Final Fours, one NCAA championship and one NCAA runnerup finish. His teams are 49-20 overall in the NCAAs as a head coach. … Kansas is 2,323-870 all-time, just four wins from tying Kentucky on the all-time college basketball victory list. … Ochai Agbaji started his 76th consecutive game on Saturday, the 12th longest consecutive-games played streak in KU history. … Mitch Lightfoot started Saturday’s game against EWU. It marked his first start since a first-round 2018 NCAA Tournament game against Seton Hall his soph season. It was the eighth start of Lightfoot’s career. … Marcus Garrett has scored in double figures in four straight games, 14 times this season and 38 times in his career. … Garrett has cashed three or more threes in three games his senior season. Garrett also hit three or more threes against Oklahoma and West Virginia. …