KU Jayhawks will pay Les Miles nearly $2 million of remaining contract in settlement

Les Miles, left, was introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in 2018. Miles is out as head coach after allegations of sexual harassment during his tenure at LSU became public. AP

Les Miles, who agreed to step down as Kansas Jayhawks football coach Monday night, days after sexual harassment allegations against him from his LSU tenure became public, will be paid nearly $2 million of his remaining contract.

KU Athletics released the two sides’ settlement agreement Tuesday, with KU agreeing to pay Miles $1,991,062.50. Originally, Miles had about $8 million left on his KU contract that ran through 2023 and paid him $2.775 million annually.

Both Miles and certain top KU employees — chancellor Douglas Girod, Long, and assistant ADs Chris Freet and Sean Lester — agreed to non-disparagement clauses as part of the arrangement.

Miles is scheduled receive monthly checks from KU of $201,187.50 for April, May and June before getting monthly payments of $231,250 for July through December.

