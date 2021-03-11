KU Jayhawks hold on to beat Oklahoma in Big 12 tourney after racing to 23-point lead

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji sails past Oklahoma defenders Brady Manek, left, and Elijah Harkness for a reverse layup during the first half of a Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal on March 11, 2021 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas played, and won, its first men’s basketball game of the season without second-team all-conference pick David McCormack.

Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points and Marcus Garrett added 17 points as the No. 11-ranked Jayhawks, who lost the 6-foot-10 McCormack to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, downed No. 25 Oklahoma, 69-62, in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal Thursday at T-Mobile Center.

Mitch Lightfoot contributed 11 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Jayhawks, who will again be without McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, McCormack’s roommate, during Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against either Texas or Texas Tech. The two are expected to return for next week’s NCAA Tournament, coach Bill Self has said.

Brady Manek and Austin Reaves scored 19 apiece for the Sooners, who dropped to 15-10 on the season. KU improved to 20-8.

The Jayhawks forced 13 OU turnovers the first half and raced to a 35-15 lead. The Sooners missed 14 of 20 shots and 7 of 10 threes in the half.

Garrett scored nine points, while Lightfoot contributed nine in 10 productive minutes in the half. Power forward Lightfoot took two threes in the half, hitting one. He entered the game 1 of 5 from three on the year and 11 of 35 for his career from three.

The Jayhawks scored 35 points on 16-of-33 shooting (48.5%) despite hitting just 3 of 14 threes. Agbaji picked up two early fouls and played just 12 minutes in the half, scoring six points.

Manek scored seven of OU’s 15 points. KU led by as many as 23 points (35-12) in the half.

Oklahoma opened the second half on a 13-5 run and cut the gap to 40-28 with 15:29 to play. Manek had five points in that surge. OU continued its onslaught and trailed by nine, 48-39, at 11:32.

The Sooners cut the gap from 23 to three points, 53-50, at 7:16. However, Agbaji, who was in the middle of a surge in which he scored 14 straight points for KU, hit a three to make it 56-50 at 6:55. After two more Agbaji threes it was 62-54 at 5:20.

It was 62-57 KU at 3:51. OU trailed just 62-59 at 3:28. Lightfoot then scored off a feed from Dajuan Harris. It was 64-60 when Garrett made one free throw at 1:35. Garrett forced a Reaves turnover at :46 with KU up 65-60.

Jalen Wilson hit two free throws at :34.1 to give KU a seven-point lead.