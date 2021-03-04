KU Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. UTEP: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info

KU’s Marcus Garrett, right, drives to the basket on OU’s Jamal Bieniemy during the first half of KU’s 87-70 win over Oklahoma in the 2019-20 season. Bieniemy now plays for UTEP. rsugg@kcstar.com

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

Streaming/radio: ESPN+, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. UTEP Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Tydus Verhoeven 6-9 Jr. 5.0 F 11 Bryson Williams 6-8 Sr. 14.8 G 0 Souley Boum 6-3 Jr. 18.7 G 24 Jamal Bieniemy 6-5 Jr. 8.6 G 3 Keonte Kennedy 6-5 So. 8.5 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.2 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.6 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.5 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.2 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.3

About UTEP (12-10, 8-8 Conference USA): UTEP is facing a ranked opponent for the first time since Dec. 19, 2014 when the Miners fell to No. 3 Arizona, 60-55, in El Paso, Texas. … UTEP enters on a four-game winning streak. The Miners swept two games from Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday in El Paso, Texas. Prior to that, UTEP swept Florida International on Feb. 12 and 13 in El Paso. … Sunday’s 77-62 win over Charlotte was Senior Night for the Miners. Souley Boum hit a career-best six pointers and scored 23 points. Bryson Williams had 23 points and 14 rebounds. … Boum has made 119 of 146 free throws this season for 81.5%. He went 15-of-17 from the line in a 77-68 win over FIU on Feb. 13. He hit his final 13 free throws that game and finished with 28 points. … Jamal Bieniemy, a 6-5 junior guard from New Orleans, is a transfer from Oklahoma. He is the nephew of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Jamal had seven points and eight assists in OU’s 81-68 win over KU on March 5, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. … UTEP defeated Arizona State, 76-63, on Dec. 16 at ASU. The Miners lost to Arizona, 69-61, on Dec. 12 at U of A. … UTEP scored just 33 points in a 63-33 loss to North Texas on Jan. 15 in Denton, Texas. UTEP was 2-of-25 from three in that game. The following night, UTEP fell to North Texas again, 74-65. Both games were in Denton, Texas. … Coach Rodney Terry is 37-46 in three seasons at UTEP.

About No. 13 Kansas (18-8, 12-6 Big 12): UTEP leads the all-time series against KU, 3-1. KU won the last meeting, 67-63, on Nov. 30, 2013, in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas. UTEP beat KU, 66-60, in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on March 22, 1992 in Dayton, Ohio. UTEP stopped KU, 81-80 in double overtime in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on March 12, 1966 in Lubbock, Texas. UTEP, known as Texas Western at the time, went on to win the 1966 NCAA title. UTEP also stopped KU, 71-67, in overtime on Dec. 17, 1966 in Chicago. … The two teams are scheduled to play again next season in Lawrence. … KU has won 37 straight home finales. Last loss to close the home schedule was 60-58 to Nebraska on March 2, 1983. … Kansas has 12 league wins for the 21st consecutive season. … KU is 14-3 when outrebounding its opponent. … David McCormack has scored 20 or more points four times this season and five times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games. … Jalen Wilson has double-digit rebounds in 11 games, including six of the last seven contests. … Mitch Lightfoot leads the team in charges taken (14). … KU is 12-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and 815-115 all-time in the venue. KU is 276-15 in the fieldhouse under head coach Bill Self. … Baylor committed just three turnovers in its 71-58 loss to KU on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the fewest turnovers committed by a KU opponent since Jan. 24, 2015 against Texas. It tied the fewest turnovers by a KU opponent ever (three vs. Baylor on Feb. 27, 2021; three vs. Texas on Jan. 24, 2015; three vs. Iowa State on Jan. 15, 1966. Kansas won all three of those games.