KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Texas Tech: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

The details

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Marcus Santos-Silva 6-7 Sr. 8.2 G 0 Mac McClung 6-2 Jr. 17.2 G 11 Kyler Edwards 6-4 Jr. 9.9 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 So. 10.5 G 5 Micah Peavy 6-7 Fr. 5.4 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 12.8 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 12.7 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.7 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.3 G 2 Christian Braun 6-5 So. 10.3

About No. 15 Texas Tech (14-6, 6-5 Big 12): Texas Tech has had its last three games on the schedule postponed: Saturday at Baylor because of COVID-19 protocols in BU’s program, then Tuesday at home versus TCU and Thursday at TCU because of arctic weather conditions in Texas. … Tech last played a game on Feb. 9, falling to West Virginia, 82-71, in Lubbock, Texas. … Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown, was named the Big 12 player of the week on Jan. 18 following a game-winning basket at Texas and 24 points against Baylor. McClung averages a team-leading 17.2 points per game (19.5 in Big 12 Conference games). He has made 36 of 106 threes for 34.0%. He reached the 1,000-point career milestone in a 22-point performance at LSU (1,053 current). … Marcus Santos-Silva, a transfer from VCU, has 986 career points. … Terrence Shannon has scored 20 or more points in four games. … The Red Raiders have been ranked the entire season ascending to as high as No. 7. The team has not dropped below No. 18. … Tech is 2-5 versus ranked teams. ... Tech has allowed 62.7 points a game this season, 70.1 points a game in Big 12 games …Chris Beard is 108-50 in five seasons as Texas Tech head coach. … During Beard’s tenure, Tech has committed 10 turnovers or less in a game 61 times. Tech had just two turnovers in an 88-87 loss to West Virginia on Jan. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

About No. 23 Kansas (16-7, 10-5 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 38-6, including a 19-1 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Tech’s only win in Allen was 85-73 on Jan. 2, 2018. The Jayhawks have won three in a row in the series, last losing, 91-62, on Feb. 23, 2019 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. KU has won five of seven and 21 of 23 in the series. … KU beat the Red Raiders, 58-57, on Dec. 17 in Lubbock. Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, while Marcus Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Christian Braun had 10 rebounds and two points. McClung scored 21 points and Shannon 20 with nine rebounds for Tech. … KU is 5-5 versus ranked opponents this season. ... Kansas has 10 league wins for the 27th consecutive season, which is the longest streak of 10-win seasons in the country. … Bill Self is 724-221 overall and 517-116 while at Kansas. … KU and Kansas State on Wednesday combined for 100 points in KU’s 59-41 victory, the fewest combined points in a KU game since KU and Oklahoma State combined for 90 (53-37) on March 7, 1999 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City. … Agbaji has started 70 consecutive games. .… Mitch Lightfoot drew his team-leading 12th charge Wednesday at KSU. He drew 14 charges as a junior (2018-19) and 16 in 2017-18. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures in 17 games, including seven straight games. … Dajaun Harris has multiple steals in four games.