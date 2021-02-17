Sunflower Showdown men’s basketball: KU vs. K-State lineups, tipoff time, streaming

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.0 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 12.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.9 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.5 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 7.1 F 11 Antonio Gordon 6-9 So. 5.9 G 0 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.7 G 24 Nijel Pack 6-0 Fr. 12.6 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 7.5

About No. 23 Kansas (15-7, 9-5): KU leads the all-time series 200-94, including a 27-5 record versus K-State in Bramlage Coliseum. … KU has won four games in a row, 12 of 13 and 61 of the last 67 in the series. … The Jayhawks have won four of the last seven vs. K-State at Bramlage. K-State last won over KU at Bramlage, 74-67, on Feb. 5, 2019. … Bill Self is 35-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … KU won the first meeting this season, 74-51, on Feb. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse. David McCormack and Christian Braun had 18 points apiece and Ochai Agbaji 15 for KU. Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl had 10 points apiece for K-State. … Self is 516-116 while at Kansas, 723-221 all-time. … KU had nine steals in Saturday’s 64-50 win at Iowa State, one shy of tying a season high set three times. … ISU scored 50 points, tying the fewest points allowed by KU this season. Omaha scored 50 on Dec. 11. … Mitch Lightfoot has drawn 10 charging calls. … Jalen Wilson has scored 10 or more points in six straight games. He has scored 20 or more points four times. … McCormack has scored in double figures seven straight games and 14 times his junior season. … Marcus Garrett had five steals at ISU, most since he had six against West Virginia on Jan. 19, 2019.

About Kansas State (5-17, 1-12): K-State has lost 12 straight games. It is K-State’s longest in-season losing streak in school history and the second longest skid in K-State history, trailing only a 15-game streak that covered games in both the 1921-22 and 1922-23 seasons. … K-State’s last win was 60-58 over Omaha on Dec. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum. … Bruce Weber is 3-18 versus KU as K-State coach. … Sophomore Antonio Gordon collected his first career double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds) in K-State’s last game, a 67-60 loss Saturday at Oklahoma State. It marked his second double-digit scoring game of the season and the first since his career-high 23-point effort versus Baylor on Dec. 19. … K-State is 119-271 all-time against Top 25 opponents. The Wildcats have 14 suffered consecutive losses against ranked teams, including an 0-9 mark this season. … K-State has started three true freshmen in 11 games. … Mike McGuirl has started all 22 games and has the team’s longest current active start streak at 27 games. … K-State has allowed double-digit three-pointers in seven games. … The Wildcats have scored 30 or more points in the paint in 10 games. … K-State has not led at halftime in 12 consecutive games. … Nijel Pack has scored in double figures in eight straight games and 12 overall his freshman season. He has made at least three threes in nine games. … Davion Bradford has scored in double figures six times. … Kaosi Ezeagu has 22 points in the last three games after scoring two points in the previous three games.