KU Jayhawks basketball at Iowa State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, stats, facts

The details

When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ABC; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.5 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.1 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.4 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.4 P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Solomon Young 6-8 Sr. 11.5 G 13 Javan Johnson 6-6 Jr. 11.2 G 45 Rasir Bolton 6-3 Jr. 16.1 G 5 Jalen Coleman-Lands 6-4 Sr. 12.5 G 21 Jaden Walker 6-5 Fr. 3.8

About Kansas (14-7, 8-5 Big 12): KU is 27-22 at Hilton Coliseum. The Jayhawks, who won last year in Ames, have won three of their last four games and five of their last nine contents in Hilton. … KU leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 185-66. … KU has won three in a row versus ISU. The Cyclones last beat KU, 78-66, in the Big 12 postseason tournament finals on March 16, 2019. … KU has won six of the last eight meetings and is 9-7 in the last 16 games with eight of those games decided by seven points or less. … KU beat ISU, 97-64, on Thursday in Lawrence. The margin of victory of 33 points was the most in the series since Kansas’ 89-52 win on Feb. 24, 2007 in Lawrence, spanning 31 meetings between the teams. … Kansas’ 97 points in regulation were the most against Iowa State since KU scored 102 against the Cyclones on Feb. 18, 2002. … The Jayhawks last had back-to-back games against Iowa State in 1989-90. KU won the regular-season finale and also a first-round Big Eight tourney game. … KU has had back-to-back games twice in the Bill Self era. KU lost to Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale in 2017-18 then defeated OSU in the first round of the conference tourney. Also, in Self’s first season at KU, 2003-04, KU beat Missouri in the regular season finale and again in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. … Self is 29-10 vs. ISU as KU coach.

About Iowa State (2-13, 0-10 Big 12): Iowa State has lost nine straight games. The Cyclones have lost six games (KU, 97-64; Oklahoma State, 81-60; Mississippi State, 95-56; West Virginia, 76-72; Oklahoma, 79-72; TCU, 79-76) since having four straight Big 12 Conference games postponed from Jan. 13-23. Iowa State’s games against DePaul on Dec. 6 and Chicago State on Dec. 22 were also canceled because of COVID issues within the programs of DePaul and CSU. … Steve Prohm is 97-86 in six seasons at ISU. He is 4-8 versus KU. … Jalen Coleman-Lands had a season-high in points (20) Thursday at KU. He hit three three-pointers and now has made at least one three in 13 of 14 games. ... Freshman Xavier Foster, a consensus four-star recruit, has played in just seven games, averaging 4.0 ppg. He’s out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery to repair an injury from high school. … Soph Tre Jackson, who scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting versus KU Thursday, missed the first six games of the season because of a left knee injury suffered on Nov. 16. Next he missed a pair of games because of COVID-19 protocols, … Prohm is in his sixth year as ISU coach. He is the first Cyclone coach since Johnny Orr to have his tenure stretch past five seasons. … Rasir Bolton, who had nine points Thursday vs. KU, has scored in double figures in 13 of 15 games.