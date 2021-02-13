University of Kansas

KU Jayhawks basketball at Iowa State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, stats, facts

The details

When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ABC; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Jr.

13.0

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

So.

10.5

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Jr.

14.1

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Sr.

10.4

G

10

Jalen Wilson

6-9

Fr.

12.4

P

No.

Iowa State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

Solomon Young

6-8

Sr.

11.5

G

13

Javan Johnson

6-6

Jr.

11.2

G

45

Rasir Bolton

6-3

Jr.

16.1

G

5

Jalen Coleman-Lands

6-4

Sr.

12.5

G

21

Jaden Walker

6-5

Fr.

3.8

About Kansas (14-7, 8-5 Big 12): KU is 27-22 at Hilton Coliseum. The Jayhawks, who won last year in Ames, have won three of their last four games and five of their last nine contents in Hilton. … KU leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 185-66. … KU has won three in a row versus ISU. The Cyclones last beat KU, 78-66, in the Big 12 postseason tournament finals on March 16, 2019. … KU has won six of the last eight meetings and is 9-7 in the last 16 games with eight of those games decided by seven points or less. … KU beat ISU, 97-64, on Thursday in Lawrence. The margin of victory of 33 points was the most in the series since Kansas’ 89-52 win on Feb. 24, 2007 in Lawrence, spanning 31 meetings between the teams. … Kansas’ 97 points in regulation were the most against Iowa State since KU scored 102 against the Cyclones on Feb. 18, 2002. … The Jayhawks last had back-to-back games against Iowa State in 1989-90. KU won the regular-season finale and also a first-round Big Eight tourney game. … KU has had back-to-back games twice in the Bill Self era. KU lost to Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale in 2017-18 then defeated OSU in the first round of the conference tourney. Also, in Self’s first season at KU, 2003-04, KU beat Missouri in the regular season finale and again in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. … Self is 29-10 vs. ISU as KU coach.

About Iowa State (2-13, 0-10 Big 12): Iowa State has lost nine straight games. The Cyclones have lost six games (KU, 97-64; Oklahoma State, 81-60; Mississippi State, 95-56; West Virginia, 76-72; Oklahoma, 79-72; TCU, 79-76) since having four straight Big 12 Conference games postponed from Jan. 13-23. Iowa State’s games against DePaul on Dec. 6 and Chicago State on Dec. 22 were also canceled because of COVID issues within the programs of DePaul and CSU. … Steve Prohm is 97-86 in six seasons at ISU. He is 4-8 versus KU. … Jalen Coleman-Lands had a season-high in points (20) Thursday at KU. He hit three three-pointers and now has made at least one three in 13 of 14 games. ... Freshman Xavier Foster, a consensus four-star recruit, has played in just seven games, averaging 4.0 ppg. He’s out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery to repair an injury from high school. … Soph Tre Jackson, who scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting versus KU Thursday, missed the first six games of the season because of a left knee injury suffered on Nov. 16. Next he missed a pair of games because of COVID-19 protocols, … Prohm is in his sixth year as ISU coach. He is the first Cyclone coach since Johnny Orr to have his tenure stretch past five seasons. … Rasir Bolton, who had nine points Thursday vs. KU, has scored in double figures in 13 of 15 games.

Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
