KU basketball vs. Iowa State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

The details

When/where: 6 p.m., Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Solomon Young 6-8 Sr. 11.7 G 13 Javan Johnson 6-6 Jr. 11.8 G 45 Rasir Bolton 6-3 Jr. 16.6 G 5 Jalen Coleman-Lands 6-4 Sr. 11.9 G 21 Jaden Walker 6-5 Fr. 3.5 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.2 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.9 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.5 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.2

About Iowa State (2-12, 0-9 Big 12): Iowa State has lost eight straight games. The Cyclones have lost five games (Oklahoma State, 81-60; Mississippi State, 95-56; West Virginia, 76-72; Oklahoma, 79-72; TCU, 79-76) since having four straight Big 12 Conference games postponed from Jan. 13-23. Iowa State’s games against DePaul on Dec. 6 and Chicago State on Dec. 22 were canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the programs of DePaul and CSU. … Iowa State on Thursday will play its third straight road game for the first time since the 1994-95 season. ISU lost at Oklahoma on Saturday then TCU on Tuesday. … ISU in its eight-game skid has lost five games to ranked teams, with three of those five losses coming by less than eight points. ... Steve Prohm is 97-85 in six seasons at ISU. He is 4-7 versus KU. … Rasir Bolton scored the 1,000th point of his career on Feb. 6 versus Oklahoma. He is averaging 20 points a game the last four games. … Javan Johnson is averaging 14.4 points and has made 44% of his threes (11 of 25) his last five games. . … Tyler Harris has made 10 of 21 threes the last four games and is shooting 41.5% from three in league play. … ISU is shooting 36.6% percent behind the three-point line in Big 12 play. … In the last three games, ISU has made 32 of 75 three-pointers (42.7%).

About Kansas (13-7, 7-5 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 184-66 dating to 1908. The Jayhawks are 54-10 versus ISU in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won two in a row versus ISU. The Cyclones last beat KU, 78-66, in the Big 12 postseason tournament finals on March 16, 2019. … KU has won five of the last seven meetings but is just 8-7 in the last 15 games with eight of those games decided by seven points or less. … KU has won three straight games and 14 of 15 versus ISU in Allen. The Cyclones’ last won in Lawrence, 92-89, in overtime on Feb. 4, 2017. … Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 before being postponed. … ISU and KU will then play in Ames on Saturday. The Jayhawks last had back-to-back games against Iowa State in 1989-90. KU won the regular season finale and also a first-round Big Eight tourney game. … KU has had back-to-back games twice in the Self era. KU lost to Oklahoma State in the regular season finale in 2017-18 then defeated OSU in the first round of the conference tourney. Also, in Self’s first season at KU, 2003-04, KU beat Missouri in the regular season finale and again in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. … Self is 28-10 against ISU as KU coach. ... KU director of basketball operations Fred Quartlebaum was an assistant coach at Iowa State under Wayne Morgan for one season (2003-04). ... Jalen Wilson ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.5 boards per game. ... David McCormack is averaging 18.0 points in his last five games. He has five double-doubles.