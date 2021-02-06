KU basketball vs. West Virginia: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

West Virgina head coach Bob Huggins rsugg@kcstar.com

The details

When/where: 1 p.m., Saturday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 12.3 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 9.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.1 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.7 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.1 P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 2 Jalen Bridges 6-7 Fr. 4.2 F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Jr. 14.0 G 12 Taz Sherman 6-4 Sr. 12.4 G 5 Jordan McCabe 6-0 Jr. 2.6 G 4 Miles McBride 6-2 So. 15.1

About No 23 Kansas (12-6, 6-4 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 15-5. The Jayhawks have won five in a row and nine out of the last 10 games in the series. KU beat the Mountaineers, 79-65, on Dec. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU had five players score in double figures. Christian Braun led the way with 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds while Jalen Wilson had 17 points and Marcus Garrett 15 points. Sean McNeil had 24 points and Miles McBride 19 for WVU. … KU is 3-5 versus WVU in games played at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Mountaineers have won five of the last seven battles at WVU Coliseum. KU, however, has won two of the last three in Morgantown. … Bill Self is 15-5 vs. West Virginia. … KU is 4-4 versus ranked teams this season. Eight of KU’s last 10 losses have been to ranked teams. …. KU is 11-1 in games in which it outrebounds its opponent. … KU is 6-0 when holding opponents to 59 points or less. … Ochai Agbaji has 16 double-figure scoring game this season and 38 in his three-year career. He has connected on multiple three-pointers in 15 of 18 games. … David McCormack has four double-doubles after recording one in his first two seasons at KU. … Freshman Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times. … Dajuan Harris has recorded 13 assists to zero turnovers his last four games. He has 43 assists against 13 turnovers. … Braun has made three or more threes 13 times in his two-year career, six times in 2020-21.

About No. 17 West Virginia (12-5, 5-3 Big 12): The Mountaineers have won three conference games in a row since a 72-70 loss to Texas on Jan. 9 in Morgantown. Florida defeated WVU, 85-80, in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game on Saturday in Morgantown. WVU bounced back to edge Iowa State, 76-72, Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. … West Virginia has had three games postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols. … Bob Huggins is 893-377 in his 39th season as a head coach. He is 303-166 in his 14th season at WVU. Huggins is 5-15 versus KU as WVU coach. … For the fourth consecutive year, Huggins has been named as a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. … WVU will increase capacity in the WVU Coliseum to 1,500 spectators for the WVU-KU game. Attendance has been capped at 1,000 because of COVID-19 protocols. … The Mountaineers have made at least eight three-point field goals in seven of their last nine games. WVU made eight or more threes three times all of last season and not once in the final 19 games of the 2019-20 campaign. … Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named to the preseason all-Big 12 team, has transferred to Kentucky. He was named second-team all-Big 12 last season. … West Virginia has forced 244 turnovers (14.4 per game) while committing 205 (12.1 per game). … The Mountaineers average 75.7 points a game while allowing 70.4. … Sean McNeil has made 29 of 33 free throws for 87.9%. Emmitt Matthews has made 31 of 36 for 86.1%