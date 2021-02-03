Former Kansas Jayhawks standout Frank Mason has a new NBA team

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason is the king of the NBA G League after being honored as its MVP for 2019-20. File photo

Former University of Kansas point guard Frank Mason has agreed to terms of a a two-way contract with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, the Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday night.

The Magic, according to the Sentinel, will need to cut either Karim Mané or Jordan Bone to open a two-way spot for Mason, the NBA G League MVP last season with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Mason on Dec. 18 signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers He was immediately waived by the Sixers, then assigned to the Sixers’ G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The two-way contract with the Magic now means Mason will split time between the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the G League’s Lakeland Magic. Mason is already practicing in the G League bubble in Florida, thus will not have to quarantine before joining the Magic, league sources told the Orlando Sentinel.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic first reported the news of Mason’s two-way deal on Tuesday.

According to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel: “Mason’s presence would add depth to a Magic team decimated by injuries. Starting point guard Markelle Fultz is out for the season with a torn ACL, while reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams has missed the past 14 games with a sprained left foot. He appeared to be nearing a return last week before suffering a setback in his recovery.”

Mason, college basketball’s consensus national player of the year at KU in 2017, averaged a G-League-high 26.4 points and 5.0 assists last season for the Wisconsin Herd, which went 33-10.

Mason, 26, was a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played two seasons for the Kings, then spent last year with the Bucks and Herd.

Mason has averaged 6.8 points and 3.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per game in 99 career NBA games. He’s made 39.7% of his shots and 29.8% of his threes.