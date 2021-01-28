KU basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info, facts and figures

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon talks to forward Mickey Pearson (2) and the rest of the team during a time out in the second half of a college basketball game against Northwestern State in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. AP

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

Streaming/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Jr. 9.6 F 34 Kevin Easley 6-7 So. 5.9 G 1 Mike Miles 6-2 Fr. 13.4 G 22 RJ Nembhard 6-5 Jr. 17.2 G 4 PJ Fuller 6-4 So. 5.8 P No. KANSAS Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 11.5 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.1 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.5 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 13.1

About TCU (9-5, 2-4 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have not played since Jan. 12 when they lost to Oklahoma, 82-46, in Norman, Oklahoma. Games against West Virginia and Texas have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in West Virginia’s program and TCU’s program. … TCU has lost to KU, Oklahoma twice (82-78, 82-46), Baylor (67-49) and Providence (79-70) and defeated Kansas State (67-60), Oklahoma State (77-76), Prairie View A&M (66-61), Houston Baptist (69-45), North Dakota State (89-82), Texas A&M (73-55), Northwestern State (74-68), Liberty (56-52) and Tulsa (70-65). … Jamie Dixon is 93-62 in five seasons at TCU. He is 1-9 versus KU as TCU coach. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he’s questionable for the game because he’s been in quarantine since Jan. 18 after testing positive for COVID-19…. TCU has 11 underclassmen on the roster, fourth most in the country. That figure ties with Kansas State for the most in the Big 12. … RJ Nembhard has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games. … Mike Miles had nine rebounds in TCU’s last game versus OU. Miles has three 20-point games. … Kevin Samuel is TCU’s career leader with 193 blocked shots. He had seven blocks against OSU, the most by a TCU player in 20 seasons. … TCU is 24-169 all-time against ranked opponents and 8-28 under Dixon. TCU is 0-2 this season and was 3-5 last season versus ranked squads. … TCU will travel to Missouri on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It will be the first time in nearly 70 years that the Horned Frogs and Tigers will meet in men’s basketball. The last meeting was a 55-45 win by Missouri on Dec. 18, 1952.

About No. 15 Kansas (10-5, 4-4 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 21-2. The Jayhawks have won seven straight and 17 of 18 in the series. Last KU loss was, 85-82, in the Big 12 tournament on March 9, 2017 at T-Mobile Center. KU is 8-0 vs. TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU beat the Horned Frogs, 93-64, on Jan. 5 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. KU had five players score in double figures: David McCormack (20), Ochai Agbaji (19), Jalen Wilson (16), Tristan Enaruna (12), Christian Braun (10). … Kansas is 10-5 for the first time since the 2005-06 season. … KU is off to its worst start in league play (4-4) since the 1988-89 season when KU was 3-5 in its first eight Big Eight contests. … KU has three-consecutive league losses for the first time since losing three straight in the 2012-13 season (2/19/13 at Oklahoma, 2/6/13 at TCU and 2/2/13 vs. Oklahoma State). KU has never lost four in a row in the Self era. … Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.33 per game. ... Kansas enters the TCU game No. 4 in NET strength of schedule, which is first in the Big 12. The Jayhawks have led NCAA Division I in NET SOS each of the last two seasons and five times under Self (2005, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020). ... Marcus Garrett grabbed 12 rebounds Saturday at OU. It marked his seventh game this season with five or more boards and second game with 10 or more rebounds. All 12 rebounds were defensive rebounds. Udoka Azubuike was the last KU player to grab 12 defensive rebounds (against Baylor on Feb. 20, 2020). … McCormack tied a career high with four assists versus OU. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in 14 games this season and 26 in his career. … Bill Self is 18-2 versus TCU as KU coach.