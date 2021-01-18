KU basketball vs. Baylor: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Baylor coach Scott Drew, left, got his first win at Allen Fieldhouse last season, beating Bill Self’s Jayhawks, 76-55. rsugg@kcstar.com

The details

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 12.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.2 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.7 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.2 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 13.8 P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Flo Thamba 6-10 Jr. 3.8 G 31 MaCio Teague 6-4 Sr. 15.3 G 45 Davion Mitchell 6-2 Jr. 12.1 G 12 Jared Butler 6-3 Jr. 15.6 G 11 Mark Vital 6-5 Sr. 5.1

About No. 6 Kansas (10-3, 4-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 33-6. The Jayhawks, who went 1-1 versus Baylor last season, have won 14 of the past 16 meetings. KU has won six of the last seven games in Ferrell Center and is 14-3 all-time in the facility. KU’s last loss in Waco was an 80-64 decision on Feb. 10 2018. … KU is No. 1 in the country in wins versus Top 25 teams (59) the since 2013-14 season.. Runnerup Duke has 46 and Michigan State 43. … Kansas is 73-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (43-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 54-12 under head coach Bill Self (32-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Overall, KU has won its last 18 ESPN Big Monday battles. … Kansas is 98-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-0 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. KU is 47-5 after losses the past seven seasons. … KU has not lost two consecutive games in conference play since the 2012-13 season when Oklahoma State defeated KU in Lawrence and TCU beat the Jayhawks in Fort Worth in February of 2013. That actually turned into a three-game losing streak when Oklahoma defeated KU in Norman, giving KU its longest losing streak of any kind — league or otherwise — in the 18-year Self era. … If KU loses to BU, it would be off to its worst start in league play through seven games since the 1988-89 season when KU was 3-4. KU opened the 2018-19 season 5-3 en route to a 12-6 league mark and third place finish. KU was 5-3 in 2015-16 en route to a 15-3 record and league title. KU went 6-8 in the Big Eight in ’88-89, ultimately finishing sixth.

About No. 2 Baylor (12-0, 5-0 Big 12): The Bears are coming off a 68-60 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. ... BU’s game against West Virginia last Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols involving WVU’s program. BU also had a game against Texas postponed on Dec. 13 because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Bears’ program. … In addition to beating Texas Tech, BU has upended Kansas State (100-69), TCU (67-49), Oklahoma (76-61), Iowa State (76-65), Alcorn State (105-76), Central Arkansas (93-56), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (99-42), Stephen F. Austin (83-52), Illinois (82-69), Washington (86-52) and Louisiana-Lafayette (112-82). … BU has hit 124 of 293 threes for 42.3%. … Baylor has won a school-record 11 games by double digits. The previous BU record was eight games by double figures in 2011-12. … Baylor is 5-0 in Big 12 play for the third time in program history (1997-1998, 2019-2020). … Baylor is 8-1 against ranked teams over the last two seasons, including a 5-0 mark away from home. … Head coach Scott Drew is in his 18th season in Waco and is BU’s all-time wins leader (354-213). He is 5-25 versus KU. … BU this season returned four all-Big 12 players from a 2019-20 team which went 26-4 and spent five weeks ranked No. 1 nationally. … Baylor, KU, Duke and Gonzaga are the only programs ranked No. 1 in three of the last five seasons. … Junior Jared Butler originally enrolled at Alabama in the summer of 2018, but transferred to Baylor in August of that year and received immediate eligibility. Butler has cashed 27 of 65 threes for 41.5%. … BU’s 12-game win streak ties for the fifth-longest winning streak in program history.