After returning from back injury, KU’s Bryce Thompson breaks finger in loss to OSU

Kansas freshman Bryce Thompson, who had missed KU’s previous three games because of a back injury, returned to play 13 minutes — and suffered a new injury — in KU’s 75-70 loss to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native, who scored two points and grabbed two rebounds — he missed three floor shots and was 2-of-2 from the line — broke a finger in his right hand with 2:12 to play.

He was hurt after diving on the floor for a loose ball. He came up from the pile-up on the court holding his right wrist.

“He broke his finger. I don’t know the exact details of that. All I know is we are sure he broke his finger,” coach Bill Self said after the game. “We’ll go back, get it examined. I don’t know what it will require, if it’s surgery, if it’s not. All we know is it’s definitely a break.”

Self said Thompson, who played some point guard in his return game, would definitely miss some time. Before the game, he said on his pregame radio show that Thompson was 100% recovered from the back injury, which took two weeks of treatment to heal.

“Well I mean he broke his finger. Yes he’ll be out a while,” Self said.

Meanwhile, reserve wing Tyon Grant-Foster left the game in the first half after committing a quick turnover. He suffered some sort of shoulder injury.

“He told me he hurt his shoulder,” Self said. “I don’t know what he was doing. He reverse pivoted and fell and said he hurt his shoulder when he fell. I don’t think it’s bad.”