Kansas football lands KC’s Simone Award winner. The QB will be a Jayhawk right away

Kansas football will be adding Kansas City’s Simone Award winner to its roster — and he’s planning to be a Jayhawk in the next few weeks.

Conrad Hawley, a Rivals three-star quarterback from Raymore-Peculiar High School, committed to KU on Tuesday morning. He’s planning on enrolling early with this Jayhawks this semester.

“I cannot wait to bring winning back to Kansas,” Hawley wrote in his announcement.

Hawley picked KU over finalists Missouri and Purdue.

The Simone Award is given annually to the top high school football player in the KC metro area. Hawley earned the honor after throwing for 2,277 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2020 while leading Ray-Pec to a Missouri Class 6 state title.

Hawley is former high school teammates with Luke Grimm, who was third on the Jayhawks in receiving yards as a true freshman last season.

“I feel like they’re bringing the right guys into the building to change the program around,” Hawley told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant. “Kansas recruited me the hardest. They’ve been there the longest, and they made it apparent that they want me to come work my butt off and see what happens in the fall of my freshman year.”

Hawley joins Rivals three-star Ben Easters as incoming quarterbacks in this KU recruiting class.