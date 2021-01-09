KU basketball vs. Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger calls a play to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson) AP

The details

When/where: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV/radio: CBS; 1510 AM and 94.5 FM (WHB 810 AM is airing NFL games)

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F 52 Kur Kuath 6-10 Sr. 7.6 F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Sr. 13.2 G 15 Alondes Williams 6-5 Sr. 7.7 G 12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Sr. 15.9 G 11 De’Vion Harmon 6-2 So. 10.8 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 10.5 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 11.0 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.8 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.1 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 15.2

About Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12): The Sooners this season have lost to Baylor (76-61), Texas Tech (69-67) and Xavier (99-77) and defeated West Virginia (75-71), TCU (82-78), Houston Baptist (84-65), Oral Roberts (79-65), Florida A&M (85-54) and UTSA (105-66). The KU game is OU’s fourth straight game against a top-15 opponent, third in a row against top-10 foes. OU in this stretch so far has lost to No. 15 Texas Tech and defeated No. 9 West Virginia in Norman, Oklahoma and also lost at No. 2 Baylor. … The Sooners have had three games called off because of COVID-19 protocols. … Oklahoma has won four of its last seven games against ranked teams. … Lon Kruger is 4-14 versus KU as OU coach and 9-24 overall vs. the Jayhawks. Kruger, 68, has a 172-109 record in 10 years at Oklahoma and is 651-413 overall in stops at OU, Kansas State, Illinois, Florida and UNLV. ... Three Sooners have scored at least 29 points in a game this season. Brady Manek had 29 points against UTSA, Austin Reaves 32 versus TCU and Umoja Gibson 29 against West Virginia. … Manek has started 100 games at OU. … KU is the only Big 12 team with a winning all-time record against the Sooners. … OU sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was a teammate of Jalen Wilson at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. OU freshman guard Trey Phipps was a teammate of KU freshman Bryce Thompson at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About No. 6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 150-68, including a 50-7 record at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won two in a row and eight of 10 in the series. KU has won 19 in a row over OU in Lawrence. KU’s last loss to OU at Allen was 80-77 on Feb. 17, 1993. … Bill Self is 22-5 versus OU as KU coach. … KU is 9-2 or better for the seventh-straight season. … Kansas has had four different leading scorers in each of its last four games: David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji. ... Dajuan Harris, who had a career-high seven assists in Tuesday’s 93-64 victory at TCU, has three or more assists in five games. … Wilson, who grabbed eight rebounds at TCU, has secured five or more boards in nine games. … KU is 13-0 when junior Agbaji hits three or more threes. … McCormack has made 20 straight free throws. His last miss came against Creighton on December 8, 2020. He is 38-of-44 from the line for 86.4%… KU, which lost to Texas, 84-59, on Saturday, has never lost consecutive games at home, league or otherwise, in the 18-year Self era. Last time KU lost two straight home games was during the 1988-89 season. KU that season dropped four in a row at home: to Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.