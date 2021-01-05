KU football receives transfer commitment from local standout. It fills a need, too

Colin Grunhard is returning closer to home, while also boosting a Kansas football offensive line that’s in need of reinforcements.

Grunhard, who spent the last four years as an offensive lineman at Notre Dame, announced his commitment to KU football on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Can’t wait to do everything I can to help KU win,” Grunhard wrote.

A native of Mission, Kansas, Colin Grunhard is the son of Tim, who is a former Kansas City Chief and also previously was KU’s offensive line coach from 2012 to 2013.

Colin Grunhard, a center, played in 13 games during his Notre Dame career, which included three contests this past season. Before that, he made 50 consecutive starts for Bishop Miege while being nominated for numerous KC-area awards his senior season.

Grunhard’s addition helps KU with one of its biggest areas of need; the Jayhawks allowed 5.2 sacks per game in 2020, which was the highest mark for any FBS program since at least 2009.

“I want to get back out on the field and contribute early in games and often,” Grunhard told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com. “I want to be playing football again instead of just practicing. I think KU gives me an opportunity to do both of those things. It’s just a great location and close to home. I drove yesterday nine hours in the car, and I could go to Lawrence right now in 40 minutes. So just those things altogether made it pretty easy for me.”

Grunhard first announced his intentions to transfer from Notre Dame late last week.