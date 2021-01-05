KU Jayhawks basketball at TCU Horned Frogs: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon encourages his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. AP

The details

When/where: 9 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (97.5 FM) in Wichita

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 9.6 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 11.1 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.4 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.1 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 15.1 P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Jr. 10.2 F 34 Kevin Easley 6-7 So. 6.5 G 1 Mike Miles 6-1 Fr. 14.8 G 22 RJ Nembhard 6-5 Jr. 18.7 G 4 PJ Fuller 6-4 So. 6.8

About No. 6 Kansas (8-2, 2-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 20-2. The Jayhawks have won six straight and 16 of 17 in the series. Last KU loss was, 85-82, in the Big 12 tournament on March 9, 2017 at T-Mobile Center. KU is 6-1 at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena. KU’s only loss at Schollmaier was 62-55 on Feb. 6, 2013. … Bill Self is 17-2 versus TCU as KU coach. … KU is 8-2 for the first time since opening 8-2 in the 2017-18 season. … Marcus Garrett, who had three steals versus Texas on Saturday, has 151 career steals. He’s four steals away from moving into the top 20 on the school’s all-time steals list. Nick Collison is No. 20 with 155. Garrett has recorded one or more steals in every game this season. … Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures in nine of 10 games. … Jalen Wilson had seven rebounds versus Texas. He has totaled five or more rebounds eight times. Wilson has scored 20 or more points three times. He’s scored in double figures in eight games. … Mitch Lightfoot blocked two shots versus Texas and has 107 for his career. He is tied with Drew Gooden for 18th on the Kansas all-time career blocked shots list. … David McCormack set a career high in free throws made with eight makes in eight tries versus Texas.

About TCU (9-2, 2-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs, who are 4-2 at home, won Saturday at Kansas State, 67-60. TCU has lost to Oklahoma (82-78) and Providence (79-70) and defeated K-State, Oklahoma State (77-76), Prairie View A&M (66-61), Houston Baptist (69-45), North Dakota State (89-82), Texas A&M (73-55), Northwestern State (74-68), Liberty (56-52) and Tulsa (70-65). … Jamie Dixon is 93-59 in five seasons at TCU. He is 1-8 versus KU as TCU coach. … Schollmaier Arena’s normal capacity of 6,800 has been cut to 1,600 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Freshman guard Mike Miles has three 20-point games including a 26-point outing against N.D. State. … Junior center Kevin Samuel is TCU’s career leader with 191 blocked shots. He had seven blocks in a win at Oklahoma State. ….TCU has 11 underclassmen on the roster, fourth most in the country and ties with Kansas State for the most in the Big 12. …This is the fifth straight season TCU has had at least eight wins through 10 games. … TCU has won 17 of its last 26 Big 12 home games. The Frogs had won eight straight Big 12 home games until a loss to No. 14 Kansas on Feb. 11, 2019. … R.J. Nembhard leads TCU in scoring (18.7 ppg) while Samuel leads in rebounding (10.2). Miles has made 19 of 44 threes for 43.2%. He’s made 26 of 32 free throws for 81.3%