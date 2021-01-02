KU Jayhawks football lands highest-rated recruit ever. Here’s more on the Dallas WR

Kansas football just received one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history ... if it holds.

Quaydarius Davis — a 6-foot receiver and Rivals’ 36th-ranked player in the class of 2021 — gave his commitment to the Jayhawks via Instagram on Saturday over Florida and Oklahoma State. He previously was committed to SMU, Texas and USC.

Davis, from Skyline High School in Dallas, would be the highest-ranked football recruit in the Rivals era (since 1999) if he does in fact sign with KU in February.

“I’m gonna make a difference over there. We’re coming and 2021 is gonna be my year,” Davis told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman after his announcement. “I’ll be starting as a true freshman and turn the program around.”

Davis — the nation’s fifth-best receiver, according to Rivals — has a strong relationship with KU receivers coach Emmett Jones, who was previously a coach at Skyline from 2006-11.

Spiegelman describes Davis as an “incredibly athletic, naturally gifted pass-catcher.” Davis had 40 receptions, 857 total yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Davis told Jon Kirby or Rivals that he and Jones had “a big connection.”

“He put guys in the league. So, he’s a great coach,” Davis told Kirby. “Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”

Davis also is familiar with some of KU’s current players. That includes running back Velton Gardner, a Skyline alum, and outside linebacker Steven Parker, who went to South Oak Cliff in Dallas.

Before Davis’ commitment, KU had Rivals’ 46th-ranked recruiting class nationally.