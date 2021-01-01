University of Kansas
KU basketball vs. Texas: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures
The details
When/where: 11 a.m., Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.
TV/radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P
No.
No. 8 Texas (7-1, 1-0)
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
4
Greg Brown
6-9
Fr.
12.5
F
20
Jericho Sims
6-10
Sr.
6.0
G
2
Matt Coleman
6-2
Sr.
13.9
G
1
Andrew Jones
6-4
Jr.
11.6
G
3
Courtney Ramey
6-3
Jr.
13.1
P
No.
No. 3 KU (8-1, 2-0)
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
33
David McCormack
6-10
Jr.
9.8
G
2
Christian Braun
6-6
So.
11.9
G
30
Ochai Agbaji
6-5
Jr.
14.8
G
0
Marcus Garrett
6-5
Sr.
9.4
G
10
Jalen Wilson
6-9
Fr.
14.6
About Texas: The Longhorns’ only loss this season so far was 68-64 to Villanova on Dec. 6 in Austin, Texas. Texas has wins over Oklahoma State (77-74), Sam Houston State (79-63), Texas State (74-53), North Carolina (69-67), Indiana (66-44), Davidson (78-76) and Texas Rio Grande Valley (91-55). … Texas’ last top-10 matchup in a regular-season game came Dec. 5, 2014 when the No. 6 Longhorns lost at No. 1 Kentucky 63-51. It’ll be Texas’ first top-10 matchup in in a Big 12 regular-season game since Jan. 22, 2011 when No. 10 Texas beat No. 2 KU 74-63 at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams also met as top-10 teams in the finals of the 2011 Big 12 Tournament. No. 2 KU won over No. 10 UT 85-73. … Texas’ No. 8 ranking in the AP poll is its highest since the Longhorns were No. 8 on Dec. 8, 2014. … Freshman Greg Brown was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the recruiting class of 2020 by Rivals.com, No. 9 by 247Sports.com and No. 9 by ESPN.com. ... Shaka Smart is 97-79 in six seasons at Texas. He’s 260-135 in 12 seasons overall as a head coach. … Smart is 1-10 vs. KU as Texas coach. … UT has out-rebounded six of its first eight opponents and is 6-0 when winning the battle of the boards. … Senior point guard Matt Coleman has played in and started 109 of a possible 110 games. He missed the TCU contest on Feb. 19, 2020 because of a bruised right heel. … Andrew Jones was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference male sportsperson of the year as he returned to the court following a bout with leukemia.
About Kansas: KU leads the all-time series, 35-9, including a 16-1 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won three consecutive games, 13 of 14 and 18 of 20 in the series. KU won both games a year ago: 66-57 on Jan. 18 in Austin and 69-58 on Feb. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won nine in a row vs. Texas in Allen Fieldhouse. KU’s only loss to Texas in Allen was a 74-63 decision on Jan. 22, 2011. … Bill Self is 25-7 versus Texas as KU coach. … Kansas is 8-1 or better for the third-consecutive season and the 11th time in Self’s 18 seasons at KU, … KU went 7-0 in December, its eighth undefeated December in the Self era. … KU has won 17 straight Big 12 regular-season games. … KU is 5-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and has won 13 in a row at home. … The last time Kansas played back-to-back AP top-10 teams in the regular season was against No. 9 West Virginia (2/13/17) and No. 4 Baylor (2/18/17), both KU victories. KU beat then-No. 8-WVU, 79-65, on Dec. 22 in Allen. … . The last time KU played consecutive top-10 teams at any time was the 2018 NCAA Tournament. KU beat No. 9 Duke in the Elite Eight, then lost to No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four. … The Jayhawks are 4-1 versus ranked teams this season. The four wins tie for the most against ranked teams, along with Gonzaga. KU is 2-1 versus top-10 teams in 2020-21.
