SportsBeat KC: How the Jayhawks made big plays on both ends late to beat Texas Tech

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji was the standout against Texas Tech on Thursday. AP

It took big plays on both ends of the floor in the final 14 second,s but KU won its 30th conference opener Thursday with a one-point victory at Texas Tech. KC product Ochai Agbaji finished with 23 points, including the game-winner, and was the Jayhawks’ offensive star.

Beat writers Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell break down the game, and especially the Jayhawks’ final flurry, on this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with host Blair Kerkhoff. Also explored are the progress of the NCAA case against the Jayhawks and how the KU football program fared on national signing day.

