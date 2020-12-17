Wichita Eagle Logo
University of Kansas

KU Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard calls out a play to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard calls out a play to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson AP

The details

When/where: 6 p.m., Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas.

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Jr.

10.1

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

So.

11.9

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Jr.

14.1

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Sr.

8.6

G

10

Jalen Wilson

6-9

Fr.

15.3

P

No.

Texas Tech

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Marcus Santos-Silva

6-7

Sr.

8.1

G

1

Terrence Shannon

6-6

So.

11.8

G

5

Micah Peavy

6-7

Fr.

6.9

G

0

Mac McClung

6-2

Jr.

14.1

G

11

Kyler Edwards

6-4

Jr.

11.3

About No. 14 Texas Tech (6-1): The Red Raiders have won four games in a row since a 64-53 loss to Houston on Nov. 29 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tech has wins over Northwestern State (101-58), Sam Houston State (84-52), Troy (80-46), Grambling State (81-40), Abilene Christian (51-44) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (77-57). ... No. 6 Houston is the only Top 25 team Tech has played so far this season. … Chris Beard is 100-45 in his fifth year at Texas Tech. He is 196-75 overall in his ninth year as an NCAA head coach. … Beard is 2-6 against Kansas. ... Tech had four turnovers in Saturday’s win over Corpus-Christi. Tech has forced 20 or more turnovers in four consecutive games. ... Junior guard Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown, is Tech’s leading scorer at 14.1 ppg. He has made 29 of 73 shots for 39.7%. He’s 10 of 30 from three for 33.3%. He has made five of his last 28 shots over three games including two of his last 10 threes. McClung hit eight threes in 13 attempts against Troy. … Junior guard Jamarius Burton, a transfer from Wichita State, averages 5.3 ppg on 43.8% shooting. He has averaged 23.6 minutes a game, including one start. … Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva leads Tech with 10 blocked shots including seven blocks in his last two games. … The Red Raiders entered the week leading the country with 197 free throws attempted and second in free throws made (133). … Tech is 3-1 in Big 12 openers under Beard and 11-13 all-time in Big 12 openers overall. The Red Raiders have won three straight league openers, including 85-50 over Oklahoma State on Jan. 4, 2020. … This will be the second time that TTU and KU have met in the Big 12 opener KU won, 94-82, on Jan. 6, 2001 in Lubbock.

About No. 5 Kansas (6-1): KU leads the all-time series 37-6. The Jayhawks have won two in a row and four of five in the series. ... KU is 11-4 all-time at United Supermarkets Arena. KU prevailed, 66-62, in the Big 12 regular-season finale last season in Lubbock. KU also won in Lawrence last season, 78-75. … KU, which is 2-1 against Top 25 teams (wins over Kentucky and Creighton; loss to Gonzaga), will open Big 12 play with games against No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 8 West Virginia and No. 11 Texas … KU has won 29 consecutive conference openers, a streak that started in 1991-92. That includes 12 victories in Allen Fieldhouse and 17 on the road. The last time KU lost a conference opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. … Bill Self is 24-8 all-time against Texas Tech, including 23-5 while at Kansas. ... Kansas has won 62 regular-season conference titles, which is more than any school in NCAA Division I history. KU has won 19 of 24 Big 12 regular-season titles, including an NCAA record 14-straight from 2005-18. ... KU is 6-1 or better for the ninth-consecutive season beginning in 2012-13. … David McCormack is coming off an 11-point, 11-rebound outing against Omaha — his first double-double of the season and second of his career. … Jalen Wilson has seven or more rebounds in five of his last six games. … Marcus Garrett has gone without a turnover in three of KU’s seven games. He has 27 assists against nine turnovers. … Garrett is tied with Sherron Collins for 22nd on KU’s all-time steals list with 145. … Mitch Lightfoot has 105 career blocks, good for 20th on KU’s all-time list.

