KU Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard calls out a play to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. AP

The details

When/where: 6 p.m., Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas.

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 10.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 11.9 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.1 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 8.6 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 15.3 P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Marcus Santos-Silva 6-7 Sr. 8.1 G 1 Terrence Shannon 6-6 So. 11.8 G 5 Micah Peavy 6-7 Fr. 6.9 G 0 Mac McClung 6-2 Jr. 14.1 G 11 Kyler Edwards 6-4 Jr. 11.3

About No. 14 Texas Tech (6-1): The Red Raiders have won four games in a row since a 64-53 loss to Houston on Nov. 29 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tech has wins over Northwestern State (101-58), Sam Houston State (84-52), Troy (80-46), Grambling State (81-40), Abilene Christian (51-44) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (77-57). ... No. 6 Houston is the only Top 25 team Tech has played so far this season. … Chris Beard is 100-45 in his fifth year at Texas Tech. He is 196-75 overall in his ninth year as an NCAA head coach. … Beard is 2-6 against Kansas. ... Tech had four turnovers in Saturday’s win over Corpus-Christi. Tech has forced 20 or more turnovers in four consecutive games. ... Junior guard Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown, is Tech’s leading scorer at 14.1 ppg. He has made 29 of 73 shots for 39.7%. He’s 10 of 30 from three for 33.3%. He has made five of his last 28 shots over three games including two of his last 10 threes. McClung hit eight threes in 13 attempts against Troy. … Junior guard Jamarius Burton, a transfer from Wichita State, averages 5.3 ppg on 43.8% shooting. He has averaged 23.6 minutes a game, including one start. … Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva leads Tech with 10 blocked shots including seven blocks in his last two games. … The Red Raiders entered the week leading the country with 197 free throws attempted and second in free throws made (133). … Tech is 3-1 in Big 12 openers under Beard and 11-13 all-time in Big 12 openers overall. The Red Raiders have won three straight league openers, including 85-50 over Oklahoma State on Jan. 4, 2020. … This will be the second time that TTU and KU have met in the Big 12 opener KU won, 94-82, on Jan. 6, 2001 in Lubbock.

About No. 5 Kansas (6-1): KU leads the all-time series 37-6. The Jayhawks have won two in a row and four of five in the series. ... KU is 11-4 all-time at United Supermarkets Arena. KU prevailed, 66-62, in the Big 12 regular-season finale last season in Lubbock. KU also won in Lawrence last season, 78-75. … KU, which is 2-1 against Top 25 teams (wins over Kentucky and Creighton; loss to Gonzaga), will open Big 12 play with games against No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 8 West Virginia and No. 11 Texas … KU has won 29 consecutive conference openers, a streak that started in 1991-92. That includes 12 victories in Allen Fieldhouse and 17 on the road. The last time KU lost a conference opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. … Bill Self is 24-8 all-time against Texas Tech, including 23-5 while at Kansas. ... Kansas has won 62 regular-season conference titles, which is more than any school in NCAA Division I history. KU has won 19 of 24 Big 12 regular-season titles, including an NCAA record 14-straight from 2005-18. ... KU is 6-1 or better for the ninth-consecutive season beginning in 2012-13. … David McCormack is coming off an 11-point, 11-rebound outing against Omaha — his first double-double of the season and second of his career. … Jalen Wilson has seven or more rebounds in five of his last six games. … Marcus Garrett has gone without a turnover in three of KU’s seven games. He has 27 assists against nine turnovers. … Garrett is tied with Sherron Collins for 22nd on KU’s all-time steals list with 145. … Mitch Lightfoot has 105 career blocks, good for 20th on KU’s all-time list.