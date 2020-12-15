KU Jayhawks basketball team offers scholarship to elite guard from Canada

Kansas coach Bill Self File photo

Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior shooting guard from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, has received a basketball scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Monday on Twitter.

Sharpe, the No. 90-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Duke, Kentucky, USC, Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State, Alabama, Creighton, Maryland, Cincinnati, Xavier and others according to SI.com.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Sharpe attended Sunrise Christian Academy In Bel Aire, Kansas, during the 2019-20 school year. He plays AAU basketball for UPlay Canada in the Nike Elite Youth League.

“At 6-foot-4, Sharpe gets to the rim at will and has the athleticism (45-inch vertical leap) to finish with authority once he’s there,” wrote Jason Jordan of SI.com. “Sharpe can extend the defense with his perimeter jump shot and keeps them off balance with the addition of the efficient mid-range jump shot. He’s a talented playmaker who makes strong reads out of ball-screens as well.”

Sharpe is considered the No. 2 player from Canada in the Class of 2022 behind 6-10 forward Enoch Boakye, who has orally committed to Michigan State.

“I feel like I’m a top 10 player in the 2022 class in America,” Sharpe told SI.com. “I think eventually that will happen, so I don’t worry about it. I’m more motivated by not being there right now than anything. It just means there’s more work to do, and that was always the plan anyway,” he added.

Wes Brown of The Monday Morning Scouting Report wrote on Twitter: “The hype is real on this kid! Shaedon dunks everything! But he’s also extremely fluid attacking from the perimeter and has a SMOOTH picture perfect stroke. Blue blood prospect.”